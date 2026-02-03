Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In 1984, Philip Michael Thomas was on top of the world. At the age of 35, the Ohio-born actor had landed a leading role as Detective Ricardo Tubbs in Miami Vice, the Michael Mann-produced cop show that was revolutionising television. Thomas, though, set his sights even higher. In an interview with the Associated Press, he announced his intention to win an EGOT. “That stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony,” he said, unpacking the acronym he’d just coined. “Hopefully, in the next five years, I will win all those awards.”

Thomas was so serious about his dream that he had the four letters “EGOT” engraved on a gold pendant he wore around his neck. Sadly, that was as far as he got. Not only did Thomas not win any of the four awards before his retirement in 2006, but he was never even nominated.

His ambitious dream might have been forgotten completely were it not for 30 Rock. In a 2009 episode of Tina Fey’s Saturday Night Live-inspired sitcom, Tracy Morgan’s character, Tracy Jordan, came across a diamond-encrusted EGOT medallion that had ostensibly belonged to Thomas. The discovery inspired Jordan to set off on his own quest to win all four of the highest honours in American show business – and brought the EGOT back into popular consciousness.

This week, Steven Spielberg became just the twenty-second person in history to reach that elite EGOT status when he triumphed at the Grammys. Here’s a look at who else is in the rarefied club.

1. Richard Rodgers

open image in gallery American composer Richard Rodgers won Grammys for ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘No Strings’ ( Express Newspapers/Getty )

The first person ever to win an EGOT was composer Richard Rodgers, who completed his four-piece awards set in 1962, when he won an Emmy for the incidental music in a documentary about William Churchill. He’d started his collection back in 1946 with an Oscar for Best Song (“It Might as Well Be Spring” from State Fair). In between, he won two Grammys (The Sound of Music and No Strings) and no less than six Tonys (for South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music and No Strings).

2. Helen Hayes

open image in gallery Helen Hayes won an Oscar for playing a woman who turns to prostitution to support her child in ‘The Sin of Madelon Claudet’ ( Getty )

Helen Hayes was the first woman to win an EGOT. She started her collection in 1932 with a Best Actress Oscar for The Sin of Madelon Claudet. In 1947, she added a Best Actress Tony for Happy Birthday and in 1953, a Best Actress Emmy for an episode of Schlitz Playhouse of Stars. In 1977, 45 years after her first Oscar win, she won a Grammy for spoken-word contributions to Great American Documents, alongside Orson Welles and James Earl Jones.

3. Rita Moreno

open image in gallery Rita Moreno holding her Oscar next to her ‘West Side Story’ co-star George Chakiris in 1962 ( Getty )

Rita Moreno hit the road to an EGOT in 1962 when she won an Oscar for her famous role as Anita in West Side Story. In 1972, she added a Grammy, for children’s recording The Electric Company, and in 1975 won a Tony for The Ritz. Just two years later, she was the proud winner of all four awards, thanks to an Emmy for her appearance on The Muppet Show.

4. John Gielgud

open image in gallery British acting great John Gielgud’s acting career spanned eight decades ( Getty )

The British acting legend John Gielgud became the first non-American to win an EGOT in 1991 when he picked up an Emmy at the age of 87 for his leading role in Summer’s Lease. He’d won the first of his two Tonys back in 1948, for The Importance of Being Earnest, and a Grammy in 1979 for his one-man Shakespeare show Ages of Man. His Oscar win came in 1982, for his supporting role in the Dudley Moore comedy Arthur.

5. Audrey Hepburn

open image in gallery Audrey Hepburn didn’t live to see herself become an EGOT winner ( Getty )

Tragically, Audrey Hepburn didn’t live to see herself ascend to EGOT status. At the time of her death in 1993, she was the proud winner of an Oscar, for 1953’s Roman Holiday, and a Tony, for 1954’s Ondine. Posthumously, she won an Emmy for her 1993 documentary series Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn and a Grammy for her album of children’s stories, Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales.

6. Marvin Hamlisch

open image in gallery Composer Marvin Hamlisch completed his EGOT in 1995, with a little help from Barbra Streisand ( Getty )

Composer Marvin Hamlisch won no less than three Oscars in 1973, one for The Sting and two for The Way We Were, with Barbra Streisand singing the famous title song. That same song and score won Hamlisch a couple of Grammys the following year, and he picked up a Tony in 1976 for A Chorus Line. He completed his EGOT in 1995, fittingly enough winning an Emmy for his work on Streisand’s Barbra: The Concert. (Streisand herself is not considered an EGOT winner despite having an Emmy, Oscar and Grammy as her Tony was given as a non-competitive special award).

7. Jonathan Tunick

open image in gallery Jonathan Tunick accepting the Tony for Best Orchestrations for ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ in 2024 ( Getty for Tony Awards Pro )

The composer and orchestrator Jonathan Tunick won an Oscar in 1978 for scoring Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, and five years later added an Emmy for his musical direction of the television special Night of 100 Stars. He won a Grammy in 1988 for arranging Cleo Laine’s version of Sondheim’s “No One Is Alone” and completed his EGOT in 1997 when he won a Tony for orchestrating the Titanic musical. He didn’t stop there, winning an additional Tony in 2024 for his work on another Sondheim musical, Merrily We Roll Along.

8. Mel Brooks

open image in gallery Mel Brooks with one of the 12 total Tonys won by ‘The Producers’ in 2001, a record for a single production ( AFP via Getty )

The comedy icon Mel Brooks won his first Emmy in 1967 for writing on The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special and followed that triumph two years later by winning an Oscar for writing The Producers. Thirty years later, he added a Grammy to his trophy cabinet thanks to comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000, also with Carl Reiner, and in 2001 completed his EGOT by winning no less than three Tonys for his Broadway adaptation of The Producers.

9. Mike Nichols

open image in gallery ‘The Gradute’ director Mike Nichols became an EGOT in 2001 after working on a television drama with Emma Thompson ( Getty )

While today he’s perhaps best remembered for his directing work, Mike Nichols won a Grammy as a performer in 1961 for comedy album An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May. In 1964, he won the first of his nine Tonys for directing Barefoot in the Park, and four years later added an Oscar for directing the Dustin Hoffman classic The Graduate. He completed his EGOT in 2001 by winning a pair of Emmys directing Emma Thompson in Wit.

10. Whoopi Goldberg

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg has said she wasn’t aware of the EGOT acronym until she made a guest appearance on ‘30 Rock’ ( Getty )

The first Black EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg won a Grammy in 1986 for her self-titled comedy album and an Oscar in 1991 for her role in Ghost. In 2002, she won both an Emmy, for hosting the documentary Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel, and a Tony, for producing Thoroughly Modern Millie on Broadway. She has said she wasn’t aware of the EGOT acronym until she appeared on 30 Rock to offer Tracy Jordan advice on how to win his. Asked if Daytime Emmys count, she replied: “It still counts. Girl’s gotta eat!”

11. Scott Rudin

open image in gallery Scott Rudin (centre) with the Coen brothers and their Oscars for ‘No Country For Old Men’ in 2008 ( Getty )

Producer Scott Rudin has won a remarkable 18 Tonys, his first in 1994 for his work on Stephen Sondheim’s Passion. He’s also won one each of the other three awards needed for an EGOT: An Emmy in 1984 for children’s ballet documentary He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’, an Oscar for 2007’s No Country for Old Men and a Grammy in 2012 for The Book of Mormon.

12. Robert Lopez

open image in gallery ‘Frozen’ songwriter Robert Lopez is not only the youngest ever EGOT winner, he's also the only double EGOT in history ( Getty )

Songwriter Robert Lopez has the distinction of being the only person in history to pull off the Double EGOT. He has won each award at least twice, including Tonys for Avenue Q (2004) and The Book of Mormon (2011), Emmys for Wonder Pets! (2008) and WandaVision (2021), Grammys for The Book of Mormon (2012) and Frozen (2015) and Oscars for Frozen (2013) and Coco (2017). In case all that didn’t make you feel lazy enough, Lopez is also the youngest EGOT winner in history, having collected all four awards by the age of 39.

13. Andrew Lloyd Webber

open image in gallery English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, pictured in 1972, won a Grammy, Tony and Oscar for his musical ‘Evita’ ( Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty )

The musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber hit the EGOT trail in 1980 with Grammy and Tony wins for Evita. He won an Oscar in 1997 for “You Must Love Me”, from the Madonna-starring film version of the same musical, before taking home an Emmy for his 2018 television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

14. Tim Rice

open image in gallery Lyricist Tim Rice, pictured at the London premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in 2019, won his EGOT for his work with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Disney ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Disney )

The lyricist Tim Rice is a longstanding collaborator with Lloyd Webber, and the pair has shared many of their awards. He also got started with Grammy and Tony wins for Evita in 1980 and completed his EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018. However, Rice actually has a couple more Oscars than Lloyd Webber, having written the lyrics to Disney classics “A Whole New World” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”.

15. John Legend

open image in gallery John Legend, pictured with just some of his 12 Grammys, also worked with Lloyd Webber and Rice on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’ ( Getty The Recording Acade )

The musician John Legend is a Grammy favourite, with 12 wins starting with Best New Artist back in 2006. In 2015, he won an Oscar for his song “Glory” from the film Selma, then a Tony in 2017 for reviving the August Wilson play Jitney. He won his first Emmy in 2018 for his part in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, a win which made Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice EGOT winners simultaneously.

16. Alan Menken

open image in gallery EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken, pictured performing (with his Oscars) in the White House in 2013, has worked extensively with Disney ( Alex Wong/Getty )

Longtime Disney composer Alan Menken has won eight Oscars, his first two arriving in 1990 for his work on The Little Mermaid. That same soundtrack triumphed at the Grammys in 1991, and he won a Tony in 2012 for the musical Newsies. He completed his EGOT in 2020 when he won the Emmy for Best Original Song for “Waiting in the Wings” from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

17. Jennifer Hudson

open image in gallery At 40, Jennifer Hudson became the youngest woman to win an EGOT. She was the third-youngest person ever, behind Robert Lopez and John Legend ( Getty )

Jennifer Hudson, an American Idol finalist in 2004, started her awards journey in 2007 when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls. She won her first Grammy for her self-titled debut R&B album in 2009 and an Emmy in 2021 for her work on VR fairytale Baba Yaga. She completed her collection with a Tony win for her work as a producer on Michael R Jackson’s musical A Strange Loop.

18. Viola Davis

open image in gallery Viola Davis winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Rose Maxson in ‘Fences’ in 2017, a role that had already earned her a Tony on Broadway ( Kevin Winter/Getty )

The actor Viola Davis started her career on stage and has a pair of Tonys to show for it. She won her first in 2001 for Best Featured Actress in King Hedley II, then won Best Leading Actress in 2010 for her performance in August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fences. She reprised her role as Rose Maxson in the film version of Fences, which won her an Oscar in 2017. By then, she’d already added an Emmy to her collection, winning for How to Get Away with Murder in 2015. She completed the set in 2023 after winning Best Audio Book for her memoir Finding Me. “I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola – to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “And it has been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

19. Elton John

open image in gallery Elton John, pictured performing at Glastonbury Festival, won his EGOT over four decades from 1987 to 2024 ( Leon Neal/Getty )

When he finally made it into the exclusive EGOT Hall of Fame, Elton John had to find space in an already crowded trophy cabinet. He has five Grammys, winning his first in 1987 for his contribution to Dionne Warwick’s AIDS charity single “That’s What Friends Are For”. In 1992, he won Best Instrumental for “Basque”, then in 1995 and 1998 he won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “Candle in the Wind ‘97” respectively. In 2000, he won Best Original Score at the Tonys for Aida, which also won him another Grammy the following year. He has a pair of Oscars, receiving the first for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from The Lion King and a second for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his own biopic, Rocketman. He completed his well-deserved EGOT at the Emmys in 2024 when he won Outstanding Variety Special for the live broadcast of Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

20. & 21. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

open image in gallery Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with their Emmys for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for ‘Only Murders in the Building' ( Getty )

Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul became EGOT winners in 2024 when they picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their song “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”, a tongue-twister which was memorably performed (eventually!) by Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building. The composing team (Benj Pasek usually writes lyrics while Justin Paul usually writes music, although they share all credits) first started working together as freshmen at the University of Michigan. Their EGOT journey began when they won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2017 for “City of Stars” from La La Land. Later that same year, their musical Dear Evan Hansen won Best Original Score and Best Musical at the Tonys. In 2018, they added a Grammy to their collection when Dear Evan Hansen won for Best Musical Theater Album. They are the fastest ever EGOT winners, completing the whole set in just 7 years and 7 months.

22. Steven Spielberg

open image in gallery ‘Jaws’ director Steven Spielberg became an EGOT in 2026 after adding a Grammy to his trophy cabinet. He won his first Emmy in 1995 for his work on ‘A Pinky and the Brain Christmas’ ( AP )

Steven Spielberg, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time, has been nominated for the Best Director Oscar nine times – behind only Martin Scorsese (10) and Ben-Hur director William Wyler (12). He won for the first time in 1994, taking home Best Director and Best Picture for Holocaust drama Schindler’s List. In 1999, he picked up a third Academy Award when he was named Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. Surprisingly, for someone so associated with the big screen, Spielberg has even more Emmys than Oscars. He won his first Primetime Emmy in 1995 for executive producing the animated special A Pinky and the Brain Christmas, and in the 2000s won Outstanding Limited Series three times: for Band of Brothers (2002), Taken (2003) and The Pacific (2010). He also has seven Daytime Emmys, mostly for his work on the cartoon children’s show Animaniacs and various spin-offs. Like Jennifer Hudson, he won a Tony in 2022 for producing the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop. He completed his EGOT at the start of 2026 when he won the Grammy for Best Music Film for producing a documentary about his longtime musical collaborator, Music by John Williams.