Steven Spielberg ‘turned down by Call of Duty film’ after demands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Activision’s Call of Duty adaptation turned down a pitch from award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg to direct, according to a new report.

The Jurassic Park director was said to be interested in adapting the best-selling military video game franchise for the big screen, until the game’s publisher declined the offer.

As reported by Puck, Spielberg and his production company, Amblin, pitched an idea to Activision on the condition that the Saving Private Ryan director would have complete control over the project.

Due to Spielberg’s insistence on control, however, the company was “spooked” by the offer. “With Spielberg comes the famous Spielberg Deal, which includes top-of-market economics, final cut, and full control over production and marketing,” the outlet claimed.

Had the deal been successful, the project would have been produced by Universal Studios. Instead, the film is being produced by Paramount.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Spielberg for comment.

open image in gallery Steven Spielberg at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute ( 2025 Invision )

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most popular media franchises of all time. The games, which are mostly set within real-world military scenarios such as World War II, have sold over 500 million copies since the franchise’s inception in 2003.

Earlier this week, the new adaptation was announced, with producers alluding to a potential expansion into a TV series if the film proves popular.

Call of Duty follows a run of successful video game adaptations at the box office, including this year’s A Minecraft Movie, whose total of $957.7m makes it the third highest-grossing film of the year.

Though Spielberg has yet to adapt a video game into a film, he is said to be a long-time fan of the franchise.

“He loves Call of Duty; he enjoys the campaign,” said the director’s son, Max, in an interview with MinnMaxx .

open image in gallery 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' ( Activision )

Paramount CEO David Ellison spoke about his excitement over the company’s acquisition of the new adaptation. “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” he said.

"We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve," he added, following the announcement of the film.

Production of the film has yet to begin, with both the cast and director still unconfirmed.