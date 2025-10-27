Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Coogan and two production companies are set to pay “substantial damages” to a university academic, settling a High Court libel case concerning his portrayal in the film The Lost King.

Richard Taylor, currently chief operating officer at Loughborough University, initiated legal action against Coogan, his production company Baby Cow, and Pathe Productions.

The dispute centred on his depiction in the 2022 film, which chronicles writer Philippa Langley's quest to locate the remains of Richard III.

The Plantagenet king’s lost skeleton was famously discovered in a Leicester car park in 2012, more than 500 years after his death.

In June 2024, Judge Jaron Lewis determined that the film depicted Mr Taylor, who served as deputy registrar at the University of Leicester during the discovery, as having “knowingly misrepresented facts to the media and the public” regarding the find.

The judge also said the film portrayed Mr Taylor as “smug, unduly dismissive and patronising”, which had a defamatory meaning.

The case was due to proceed to trial, but lawyers for Mr Taylor told a hearing on Monday that the parties had settled the claim.

Reading out a statement in court, William Bennett KC, for Mr Taylor, said: “Mr Taylor contended that the depiction of him in this untrue way in the film caused serious harm to his professional and personal reputations and caused enormous distress and embarrassment to him.

open image in gallery Richard Taylor outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday ( PA )

“The defendants have now settled Mr Taylor’s claim in the libel against them for the publication of the film by paying him substantial damages.

“Furthermore, they have agreed to make changes to the film in order to withdraw the allegations complained of and to pay him his legal costs.”

Concluding the hearing, Ms Justice Collins Rice said: “These were momentous historical events and finding yourself represented in a feature film about them must be an unsettling experience, even in the best of circumstances.

“I hope that this very clear statement and the settlement… will help Mr Taylor put this particular experience behind him.

“It is much to the credit of both parties and their legal teams that the huge expense, stress and delay of a trial have been avoided in this case.”

Mr Bennett said in the statement that Ms Langley “caused the remains to be found by driving forward a project to search for them” in the car park in Leicester city centre.

open image in gallery ‘The Lost King’ tells a fictionalised account of the discovery of King Richard III’s remains beneath a Leicester car park in 2012 ( PA )

He continued that the University of Leicester played a “crucial role in providing funds and academic expertise” for the project, with Mr Taylor the “key coordinator of the university’s involvement”.

Coogan, Baby Cow and Pathe were not represented and did not attend.

Mr Taylor said following the hearing that the outcome represented “success and vindication” after “a long and gruelling battle”.

He said that he felt “cross” and “completely helpless” when the film was released.

He said: “There have been moments over the last three years when I thought, when Philippa Langley approached me for the university’s support, I perhaps should have put the request in the bin, but I didn’t, and I think I was right not to do that.

“It was a fantastic piece of academic work involving volunteers, involving the Richard III Society, involving academics, from many, many universities, on an international scale.

open image in gallery Historian Philippa Langley with a mock-up of Richard III’s head ( Getty )

“I think it’s a truly remarkable discovery, a really strong piece of teamwork.”

Following the settlement, Daniel Jennings, defamation partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, who represented Mr Taylor, said the case was a “defamation David and Goliath moment” and that the portrayal was “damaging, harmful and untrue”.

He said: “Individuals often feel unable to speak up against large corporations and well-known personalities, but this win demonstrates that there is recourse when wrongs have been committed.”

He continued: “It’s been a long battle for Mr Taylor, which has ended successfully; however, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the shine has been taken off what should have been a moment of celebration for one of the country’s greatest archaeological discoveries.”