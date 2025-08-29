Star Wars: Starfighter unveils full slate of actors joining Ryan Gosling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shawn Levy’s forthcoming Star Wars: Starfighter has rounded out its cast, with new actors joining previously announced lead Ryan Gosling.

To celebrate production kicking off Thursday in the U.K., production company Lucasfilm revealed that Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams will also star in the standalone feature.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said in a press release.

“From the day [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally,” the Deadpool & Wolverine director added.

“Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Ryan Gosling will lead Shawn Levy's new standalone Star Wars film, 'Starfighter' ( Getty )

Alongside his statement was an on-set, black-and-white image of Gosling and child actor Gray with a landspeeder.

The sci-fi movie, expected to be released in May 2027, marks a departure from the Skywalker saga and the recent sequels starring Daisy Ridley, offering a fresh narrative within the Star Wars universe.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, the film will be an “entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars,” according to the press release.

Gosling was first confirmed as the movie’s lead in April. Speaking at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo at the time, the Oscar-nominated La La Land actor praised the script’s originality and heart.

“The reality is that this script is just so good,” Gosling said. “It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

A photo of Gosling’s childhood Star Wars bedsheets was shown on the screen at the event.

“As you can see from the picture, I guess I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film,” he quipped. “And it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was.”

Beyond the three main Star Wars trilogies — the original (1977–1983), prequel (1999–2005), and sequel (2015–2019) — the franchise has expanded with dozens of live-action spinoffs. Yet, none of them have matched the success of the main trilogies, with the exception of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, starring Diego Luna and Felicity Jones.

Star Wars: Starfighter will premiere in theaters May 28, 2027.