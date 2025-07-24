Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed again, with the long-anticipated film now not expected until June 2027.

The much-anticipated sequel will complete a trilogy that began with 2018’s acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and continued with 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Initially slated for release on 29 March 2024, the trilogy closer is scheduled for 25 June 2027, per The Hollywood Reporter, despite Sony Pictures previously confirming it would hit cinemas on 4 June 2027.

According to insiders quoted by the outlet, the further delay is a strategic move to release the film once children in the United States are on their summer holiday from school.

Sources also claimed the new date was considered by distributors to be a more “appealing” date internationally.

Last year, Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton weighed in on what he said were inaccurate claims about the majority of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse being scrapped.

Reports from Vulture had suggested that production had halted due to conflicts with finishing the new movie. Work on the film was further delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which prevented voice actors from recording their dialogue.

open image in gallery A scene from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ ( Sony )

Pemberton telling fans internet speculation might not “be particularly accurate” came amid a backdrop of conflicts between Sony and Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

The pair had reportedly “endured a heated fight” over the budget for the spin-off series Spider-Noir, which led to the project not being renewed.

The two existing films have received critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the Best Animated Feature category.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will pick up directly after the events of 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which ended with Miles Morales facing an evil version of himself in another dimension.

open image in gallery A scene from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ ( Sony )

Shameik Moore will lead the film as Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jason Schwartzman as Johnathon Ohnn.

The cast will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara.

In a four-star review for the trilogy’s last instalment The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote that Across the Spider-Verse “treats its multiverse premise as a genuine creative challenge”.

She wrote: “This is, dare I say it, how fan service should be done.”