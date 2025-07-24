Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse has been delayed again
Film had initially been scheduled for a March 2024 release
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed again, with the long-anticipated film now not expected until June 2027.
The much-anticipated sequel will complete a trilogy that began with 2018’s acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and continued with 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Initially slated for release on 29 March 2024, the trilogy closer is scheduled for 25 June 2027, per The Hollywood Reporter, despite Sony Pictures previously confirming it would hit cinemas on 4 June 2027.
According to insiders quoted by the outlet, the further delay is a strategic move to release the film once children in the United States are on their summer holiday from school.
Sources also claimed the new date was considered by distributors to be a more “appealing” date internationally.
Last year, Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton weighed in on what he said were inaccurate claims about the majority of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse being scrapped.
Reports from Vulture had suggested that production had halted due to conflicts with finishing the new movie. Work on the film was further delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which prevented voice actors from recording their dialogue.
Pemberton telling fans internet speculation might not “be particularly accurate” came amid a backdrop of conflicts between Sony and Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
The pair had reportedly “endured a heated fight” over the budget for the spin-off series Spider-Noir, which led to the project not being renewed.
The two existing films have received critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the Best Animated Feature category.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will pick up directly after the events of 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which ended with Miles Morales facing an evil version of himself in another dimension.
Shameik Moore will lead the film as Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jason Schwartzman as Johnathon Ohnn.
The cast will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara.
In a four-star review for the trilogy’s last instalment The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote that Across the Spider-Verse “treats its multiverse premise as a genuine creative challenge”.
She wrote: “This is, dare I say it, how fan service should be done.”
