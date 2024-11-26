Slumdog Millionaire sequel and TV adaptation may be in works 16 years after original

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A sequel to the 2008 Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire might be in development at recently formed production company Bridge7.

Founded by producer Swati Shetty and former CAA agent Grant Kessman, Bridge7 has acquired the film’s sequel and television rights from UK-based Celador, which produced and financed the original with Film4. Bridge7 and Celador will work together on the planned sequel, according to Deadline.

Based on the book Q&A by Vikas Swarup, Slumdog Millionaire followed the story of an 18-year-old boy named Jamal, whose life growing in the slums of Mumbai helps him compete on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The film, directed by Danny Boyle, starred Dev Patel as Jamal in his feature debut, Freida Pinto as his love interest Latika, Anil Kapoor as show host Prem Kumar, and Irrfan Khan as a police inspector.

Slumdog Millionaire went on to win eight Oscars, including best director and best picture, four Golden Globes, and seven BAFTAs. The film was scored by AR Rahman, who won several awards for the soundtrack as well as the song “Jai Ho”.

Produced on a budget of $15m, the film went on to gross over $378m worldwide.

open image in gallery Dev Patel and Anil Kapoor in Slumdog Millionaire ( AP )

open image in gallery The cast and crew celebrate winning the Best Picture award for Slumdog Millionaire during the 81st Annual Academy Awards ( Getty )

“Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines and it embodies the kind of stories we love – ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences,” Shetty and Kessman said in a statement.

“What makes Slumdog Millionaire extraordinary is not only its cinematic brilliance – spanning storytelling, music and its remarkable accolades, but also how it brought together talent from across the world to make a global winning team.”

Paul Smith, Celador International chairman, said: “I’m delighted that Swati and Grant have chosen the ‘Slumdog’ sequel to launch their newly formed company. Celador looks forward to working with Bridge7, as the next chapter of Jamal’s journey of discovery unfolds on the screen.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport had secured the rights to adapt Slumdog Millionaire into a musical, which would not only include music from the film but also feature new songs by Rahman. These rights are separate to the Bridge7 deal, reported Variety.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin work on Slumdog Millionaire: The Musical,” Rahman said at the time. “This reimagined version will take you on an electrifying journey with new songs and a few unexpected twists.”