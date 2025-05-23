‘One of the best films of the year’ lands digital streaming date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director Ryan Coogler’s latest masterpiece, Sinners, will reportedly premiere on streaming and VOD next month.

The vampire thriller, which premiered in theaters last month, stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their Mississippi hometown to start over. However, they soon learn that an even greater evil is waiting for them. Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku also feature.

Since its release in theaters, Sinners has consistently dominated at the box office, alongside Marvel’s Thunderbolts* and Final Destination: Bloodlines. It opened to $48 million domestically, and has since raked in $246.4 million at the domestic box office and $76.4 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, as it approaches a nearly two-month run, the website When To Stream reports that Sinners will be out on streaming platforms and VOD on June 3.

It’s currently available for pre-order on Amazon’s Prime Video, and is also expected to be available on AppleTV, Fandango at Home and YouTube, per Forbes.

Sinners became an instant critical success. Ahead of its release, it had already earned a rare Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 99 percent. It currently sits at a critics’ score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, followed by a 96 percent audience score.

Michael B Jordan leads ‘Sinners’ as twins Smoke and Stack ( © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

Shortly after its debut, it made history as the first ever horror film to receive an A rating on CinemaScore. For 47 years, CinemaScore has measured a film’s appeal by polling early reactions, and never before has a horror film earned a rating higher than an A-. Rotten Tomatoes called it “one of the best films of the year.”

ScreenRant reports that it’s only $31 million away from making it on the top 10 list of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever domestically. It’s currently 12th on the list, just below The Hangover Part II.

2009’s The Hangover currently sits at the No. 10 spot, with an estimated $277 million at the domestic box office.

Last month, Ben Stiller defended Sinners’ $61 million box office debut against a critical report by Variety that claimed “profitability remains a ways away.”

“In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?” the Severance director retorted on X.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey declared that the “genre-mashing vampire film Sinners deserves to be a global sensation.”

“Its opening monologue speaks of music’s ability to ‘pierce the veil between life and death,’” she wrote. “Sinners, in all its beauty and horror, proves the same can be true of film.”