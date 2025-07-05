Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans will be surprised to learn of the connection between the unmade Marvel film Blade and this year’s hit horror movie Sinners.

Sev Ohanian, who served as a producer on Sinners, revealed the connection during a recent appearance on Screencrush: The Podcast.

The 38-year-old – who is also a producer on the recent Marvel TV series Ironheart –thanked both Marvel Studios and seasoned costume designer Ruth Carter, who has worked with Spike Lee throughout her career and won two Oscars for her work on Black Panther (2018) and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Ohanian explained: “Ruth Carter was working on the Blade movie that ended up not shooting. At one point, that movie was going to deal with, and she’s talked about this before, but at one point that film was going to deal with the past around the same era [that Sinners is set]."

He continued: “She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, ‘Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.’ And Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price.”

Ohanian went on to reveal that most of the outfits Sinners took from Marvel were worn by background actors and extras, saving the costume crew hours of work.

open image in gallery Michael B Jordan in ‘Sinners’ ( Warner Bros )

Blade was first announced at the 2019 Comic-Con with Mahershala Ali in the title role. The film, however, has been hit by a string of setbacks ever since, including the exit of two directors and an indefinitely postponed release date.

The production has been so troubled that Wesley Snipes, who originally Blade in 1998, poked fun at the reboot.

In November, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, attempted to provide an update on the status of the movie, stating: “We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know.”

He assured fans: “I can tell you that the character will be coming to the MCU.”

open image in gallery Mahershala Ali will star as the titular character in the eventual reboot of Blade ( Getty Images )

Sinners, meanwhile, has proven a runaway success, earning more than $364m (£266m) worldwide. Directed by Coogler, the horror period piece stars Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jack O’Connell.

Coogler reportedly struck a deal with the film’s studio Warner Bros, dictating that he will own Sinners after 25 years – a concession that is virtually unheard of within Hollywood, which means Coogler could begin to receive royalties from streaming services and TV broadcasts of the film that would usually go to a production studio.