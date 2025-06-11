Sinners deleted scene leaves fans asking the same question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A newly released deleted scene from Rayan Coogler’s horror-thriller Sinners has been sparking quite the reaction online.

After its successful debut in mid-April generating around $357.2 million worldwide, the period film was released on digital platforms on 3 June, including bonus scenes that for one reason or another did not make it to the big screen.

One of those deleted scenes has been recently circulating online, offering viewers a look into what could’ve been.

The scene features a full musical performance from Delroy Lindo, playing Delta Slim, in a beautiful split diopter shot.

During the nearly five-minute clip, released on social media by Fandango, the old-town musician is seen humming a song at the piano following the opening of identical twins Smoke and Stack’s (Michael B Jordan) juke joint.

In the background are spotted “Preacher boy” Sammie (Miles Caton) alongside Pearline (Jayne Lawson) joined by Annie (Wunmi Mosaku) watching the performance admiringly.

The clip has since gone viral with strong reactions not only directed towards the heartfelt performance but also to the stunning framing of the scene, a split diopter shot, allowing both background and foreground elements to be in focus offering two subjects in the same frame.

Fans have made it clear they wished the scene hadn’t been cut,

“‘WE HAD A SLIP DIOPTER SHOT AND Y’ALL DIDN’T INCLUDE IT?!??” commented one fan.

“Why on earth would they delete this?” wrote another.

“I would have stayed in that theatre for however long it would have taken to pack in these deleted scenes.” added a third person.

“And this BETTER be on the DVD!” expressed a fourth.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan attend the European premiere of Sinners in April 2025 ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi )

Director Ryan Coogler was fully involved in the decision-making around cutting that scene as he had the final say on the movie. In addition, Coogler also struck a deal with Warner Bros in which he will own the film after 25 years, a concession that is virtually unheard of within Hollywood.

This means for the rest of his life, Coogler could begin to receive royalties from streaming services and TV broadcasts of the film that would usually go to a production studio.

The physical release of Sinners is yet to be confirmed but is set to include several bonus features.

Sinners has become one of the most celebrated films of 2025 so far, having captivated its audiences through the cast performances and its remarkable blues soundtrack. Besides being a vampire thriller, the film is set in Mississippi during the Jim Crow era, emphasising the importance of blues music during that time.