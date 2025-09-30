Simpsons Movie is returning to the big screen after nearly 20 years – release date announced
It will arrive in cinemas nearly 20 years after the original film’s release
The long-awaited sequel to The Simpsons Movie has officially been confirmed.
The movie is set to arrive in cinemas nearly two decades after the original film’s release.
Fans of the iconic animated family can mark their calendars for 23 July 2027.
The news was announced Monday by 20th Century Studios, which teased the upcoming film with a promotional image shared on Instagram.
The picture, featuring a doughnut being eagerly grabbed, was accompanied by the playful tagline: "Homer’s coming back for seconds."
The announcement immediately sparked a wave of excitement and disbelief among the show’s dedicated fanbase online.
Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, The Simpsons is Fox’s enduring satirical series, chronicling the daily lives of married couple Homer and Marge Simpson, along with their three children Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.
The characters first appeared in 1987 as animated shorts before their standalone series premiered in 1989.
The show has since run for an impressive 37 seasons and was recently renewed through to its 40th.
The original Simpsons Movie, released in July 2007, saw patriarch Homer inadvertently pollute Springfield’s water supply, leading to a frantic effort to save both his city and his family from disaster.
