Simon Fisher-Becker death: Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

British actor Simon Fisher-Becker, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 63.

Fisher-Becker’s death was announced by his husband, Tony, on Sunday in a Facebook post shared from the actor’s account.

“Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband,” he wrote. “I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away. I'll be keeping this account open for a while. I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you.”

His death was also confirmed by his manager, Kim Barry, who told the New York Post: “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing.

“I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Maldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who,” Barry added. “Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone. My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans.”

A cause of death has not yet been shared.

open image in gallery Simon Fisher-Becker had won fans the world over for his roles in Dr Who and Harry Potter ( WireImage )

In addition to playing the role of Dorium Maldovar in three episodes of the hit sci-fi series Doctor Who, Fisher-Becker won fans for his portrayal of Hufflepuff’s resident ghost, the Fat Friar, in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

His other on-screen credits include the TV show Waterside, a handful of episodes of the comedy Puppy Love, and the 2023 movie thriller Disaster Dates 2.

Fisher-Becker also appeared in the 2012 movie musical Les Misérables as part of the ensemble for the “Master of the House” song.

According to IMDb, he has roles in several upcoming productions — most notably, in a single episode of the comedy-drama Henry House, Peter Goundrill’s TV movie Humber City: The Rising Tide, Richard Summers-Calvert’s Welcome to Paradise and Chris Waitt’s The Director.