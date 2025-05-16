Sean Penn declares Jennifer Lawrence ‘the last movie star’ in Hollywood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Penn has declared Jennifer Lawrence “probably the last movie star” who can bring people to theatres by name alone.

The Mystic River star, 64, was discussing the film industry on a podcast with Louis Theroux when he was asked if Leonardo DiCaprio was still a bankable star.

Penn agreed that he was and argued that the Titanic star started out “before they stopped” making proper movie stars. “I think the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer Lawrence’s time or something,” Penn said. “She’s probably the last movie star.”

Lawrence made her Hollywood debut in 2008, but her breakthrough role was two years later in Winter’s Bone which earned the actor her first Oscar nomination.

She went on to play Mystique in X-Men: First Class, reprising her role in three sequels, and was cast as the lead in the Hunger Games series.

In 2012, she starred alongside Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook and won her first Oscar for best actress.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games ( Lions Gate Films Inc )

Talking about the younger generation of actors, Theroux asked Penn who he would “consider a peer”. Penn replied: “I'm seeing performances from some young actors where I feel like I should quit and become an accountant, they're so good.”

Penn said he hadn’t seen any of Timothee Chalamet’s work when Theroux suggested the Dune star was this generation’s Warren Beatty.

One actor who Penn did think was a bonafide star was Tom Cruise. “He is a guy who pursues excellence on a very high level. This is a very good actor who’s also an extraordinarily committed craftsman,” Penn said.

open image in gallery Tom Cruise at the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' in London ( Invision )

Noting that Cruise did all his own stunts, Penn said: “He’s probably the best stuntman in the movie world. When it comes to the amount of skills he has and what he can do, and maybe he’s the most experienced in things because they’re choreographing things for him to do that nobody’s ever been able to afford to put another stuntman to test on.”

Penn said he would work with Woody Allen again in a “heartbeat” despite the historic sexual abuse allegations from the director’s adopted daughter.

“I'd work with him in a heartbeat if it was the right thing,” he said. Speaking about the allegations, he added: “I don't know anyone well enough to say 100 per cent this didn't happen, that didn't happen.”