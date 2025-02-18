Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell has spoken out about her changed perspective on hosting the 2025 SAG Awards.

The 44-year-old Nobody Wants This star, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters, had initially called for the cancelation of all 2025 awards shows due to the region’s devastating wildfires.

“I was one of those people,” Bell told USA Today. “I thought they all should be canceled and the money should go to the fire victims.”

However, Bell said she’s since come to the realization that “these awards shows are a huge part of Los Angeles' economy, employing hundreds, if not thousands, of gig workers: drivers, hair and makeup artists, musicians.”

“It's actually paramount we have them so these people can work,” the Good Place alum said. “At first, it felt superfluous to have an awards show. Then I thought, I know so many people who lost homes in the fire. All they're begging for is a night of normalcy and funny laughs. I felt like we could give them both.”

Asked if the fires or political climate will impact her hosting style, Bell, who became the first-ever host of the SAG Awards in 2018, said: “Not at all. I've put zero effort into changing my comedy. My style of comedy is not roasting or attacking. If I'm going to come at somebody, it's going to be me.

Kristen Bell will host the 2025 SAG Awards ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I certainly will acknowledge the first responders to celebrate them and, at the minimum, give thanks for saving our city. (As for politics), not on my watch. I don't know who that benefits.”

This year’s nominees — which were announced last month in a press release after the fires canceled the planned in-person event — are led by Jon M. Chu’s hit Wicked musical adaptation with five nominations.

Netflix’s divisive musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez, which has had its Oscar campaign derailed by star Karla Sofía Gascón’s online history, is also a major contender in the film categories with three nominations.

Meanwhile, FX dominates the TV categories, with its historical drama Shōgun landing five nods, and the restaurant comedy The Bear trailing behind with three noms.

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.