Justin Baldoni texts detail alleged showdown with ‘angry’ Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni has shared an alleged showdown with Ryan Reynolds, in which he claims he was “ambushed” by the Deadpool star over his Blake Lively feud.

Newly released texts allege that Baldoni was left “emotionally paralysed” after the encounter with Reynolds, who was supporting his wife Lively over issues regarding the film It Ends with Us, which Baldoni directed and starred in.

The alleged meeting was detailed via texts from Baldoni to actor Rainn Wilson in court documents obtained by People Magazine. The texts sent on 5 January 2024 claim that, while talking at Reynolds and Lively’s New York home, the former scolded Baldoni and spoke to him like he was a five-year-old.

He also alleged that Reynolds “essentially said” that Baldoni was not who he claimed to be, and read out a list of allegations against Baldoni that had been “taken completely out of context”.

The texts read: “It's hard to feel so much of what they believe about me is false because they are so convinced that it’s real.

“I was emotionally paralysed, which is something I haven’t experienced in years."

Baldoni continued in the texts: “My brain was struggling because what I wanted to say and do was run and blow this whole movie up because I feel this was so unjust. And yet, the only path forward was to acknowledge her and Ryan’s feelings and apologise and take the wrath of an angry husband.”

open image in gallery Justin Baldoni texts reveal alleged details of Ryan Reynolds encounter ( Getty Images )

He said he struggled to apologise in the moment, writing: “I prayed and prayed and prayed for the words and they didn’t come, so I felt abandoned by God in that moment – even though I know that’s not what happened.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Baldoni and Reynolds for comment.

After It Ends with Us was released in August 2024, Lively, who also starred in the romantic drama, filed a lawsuit alleging Baldoni sexually harassed her and exhibited behaviour that caused her “severe emotional distress”.

She also alleged that Baldoni was behind an alleged smear campaign designed to “bury” her, which included fan backlash as part of a carefully orchestrated effort by Baldoni’s PR team.

Baldoni filed a $400m defamation countersuit days later in early 2025, but it formally ended earlier this month after he failed to file an amended complaint as ordered by a judge.

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni over Blake Lively allegations ( Getty Images )

Back in June, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the suit after finding that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected.

He gave Baldoni until the end of October to file an amended complaint, but the writer-director did not respond. Lively’s lawsuit is still active, but Baldoni has denied the claims and, on Thursday (13 November), filed to have the allegations thrown out.