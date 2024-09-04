Support truly

Ridley Scott has shared the real reason he never spoke to Russell Crowe about Gladiator 2.

Since the project was announced, there has been much discussion over whether Crowe could return in some fashion, despite the fact his character died at the end of the first film, which was released in 2000.

Crowe, who admitted he was “slightly jealous” of the sequel’s lead star, Paul Mescal, has repeatedly denied rumours he’ll be in the film – one of which came to fruition after he was spotted near the film’s set in in Malta.

Now, Scott has settled the matter once and for all, revealing that he never once consulted Crowe about the film, asking: “Why would I?”

Instead of Crowe’s Maximus, Gladiator 2 will focus on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Scott told Empire (via ScreenRant) that “the plot, frankly, was right under our noses”.

He explained: “I think it was so close under our noses that we thought it was too simple. I think [Russell Crowe] is still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do. As long as he doesn’t start bitching about how he wasn’t consulted. Why would I? He’s dead!”

Mescal also did not consult Crowe, telling Esquire in an interview last year: “I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but [my] character is, like, totally separate.”

Scott shouldn’t worry as Crowe, speaking at Karlovy Festival in 223, said: “It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under.” He went onto quip: “They should be f***ing paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in.”

The actor, who has worked with Scott on multiple occasions, did say he’s heard “a couple of things” that left him concerned as it’s “not in the moral journey of that particular character”. However, he said he wouldn’t “say anything” as “that’s not my place”.

Russell Crowe doesn’t mind that he wasn’t consulted about ‘Gladiator 2’ ( Getty Images )

Gladiator 2’s plot synopsis reads: “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

The film. which will also star Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn, will be released on 15 November.