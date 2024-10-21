Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Roy Larner, the Millwall football club fan who made headlines in 2017 after yelling at terrorists during the 3 June London Bridge attack is set to have a film made about him by the creator of Green Street.

Larner, now 55, was hailed as a hero in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack, after shouting “f*** you, I’m Millwall” as he took on the three attackers with his bare hands.

Larner was homeless at the time when he suffered severe stab wounds to his head, chest and hands when fending off the terrorists who had stormed the Black & Blue restaurant in Borough Market on the fateful night, which claimed the lives of eight people.

At the time supporters raised more than £50,000 to get the unemployed Londoner back on his feet.

Now Dougie Brimson, the screenwriter behind the 2005 football hooligan film Green Street, starring Elijah Wood and Charlie Hunnam, is bringing Larner’s story to the big screen.

According to The Sun, Brimson has optioned the rights to film the book on Larner’s life, appropriately called The Lion of London Bridge, with actor Leo Gregory, who starred in Green Street, set to play him.

Brimson, who is a former Sergeant engineer and served in the Falklands and the first Gulf war, told the tabloid: “As a veteran, I know a hero when I see one, and Roy is a hero.”

“This is not just a story that needs to be told; it must be told,” he added.

“Roy saved an estimated 30 lives on the night by tackling the knife-wielding terrorists, yet his life since has not been plain sailing. The incredible story is made for cinema and will do Roy the justice he deserves.”

open image in gallery The man, famous for shouting 'f*** you I'm Millwall' at terrorists, said protestors were taunting him ( ITV )

Shortly after making headlines, Larner was forced to apologise when a video of him launching into a racist rant emerged, leading him to say it “wasn’t intentional”.

The video showed him shouting racist abuse at anti-racist protestors, and reportedly spitting in the face of a Black photographer, just weeks before the 3 June attack.

Larner soon apologised for any offence caused by the abuse and said that it was the result of a fallout between him and the protestors.

“I have seen the video clip and I’m sorry to have caused any offence, it wasn’t intentional and something that took place months ago,” he told The Sun at the time.

“I was out walking my dogs and got caught up in a march. The dogs got agitated as the marchers were coming over to them, things got heated and personal, a slanging match started and got abusive, bad language was used and they were taunting me.”

He said: “I couldn’t just walk away without saying anything.”