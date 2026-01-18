Roger Allers death: The Lion King co-creator dies aged 76 as Bob Iger pays tribute
Allers worked on multiple Disney Animation hits in his career
Roger Allers, the Disney filmmaker behind hits including The Lion King and Aladdin, has died aged 76.
Allers’ death was confirmed by his frequent collaborator, Dave Bossert, who shared the news on social media.
“I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance.”
Disney CEO Bob Iger has also paid tribute to Allers, saying in a statement: “Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come. He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless.
“His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”
Allers got his start at Disney working on the storyboard team on Tron (1982), Bossert noted. He later worked on animated films including Oliver & Company (1988) and The Little Mermaid (1989). He then became head of story for the 1991 masterpiece Beauty and the Beast, which became the first animated film to ever be nominated for a Best Picture trophy at the Oscars.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks