Robert Redford’s grandchildren honor ‘larger than life’ film icon with unseen photos

Robert Redford’s grandchildren have paid tribute to the “larger than life” Hollywood icon in the wake of his death at the age of 89.

Redford — the Oscar winner known for roles in a variety of films, including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, and All the President’s Men — shared four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, whom he divorced in 1985 after 27 years of marriage.

Two of his sons have since passed. His oldest son, Scott, died from sudden infant death syndrome shortly after birth, and his youngest son, James, died in 2020 from cancer.

In 2009, he married his surviving wife, Sibylle Szaggars. He is also survived by his two daughters, Shauna and Amy, and seven grandchildren.

Following Redford’s death, announced Tuesday, three of his grandchildren honored him on Instagram, posting never-before-seen photos.

open image in gallery Robert Redford shared four children with his first wife Lola Van Wagenen before going on to wed his second wife Sibylle Szaggars (right) ( Getty Images )

“He was larger than life to the world, but to his family, he was simply that…family. Rest in peace, Grandpa,” his eldest grandson, 33-year-old Conor Schlosser, wrote. “If anyone has a favorite story of him you’d like to share, please send it to me in a private message—I’d love to collect them.”

Schlosser, the son of Shauna, included a carousel of childhood photos of him and his grandfather. In one image, the two are riding a horse together, while another shows the actor bending down to watch a young Schlosser golf. He also shared two more recent shots — one of the pair at a restaurant and another with his arm around Redford.

The Oscar-winning director’s second-oldest grandson, Dylan, 33 — the son of James — shared a photo of the two standing side by side with Redford’s arm around him.

Calling him “the best grampa a grandson could ask for,” Dylan, who works as a movie producer, added: “He also made amazing things, helped others make amazing things, and tried to make the world a better place.”

open image in gallery Robert Redford's grandson, Dylan, honored him on Instagram after his death ( dredford_/Instagram )

Meanwhile, Dylan’s younger sister Lena, 29, similarly shared a series of photos with Redford. Alongside a simple red heart emoji, she posted an old black-and-white image of the two of them on the back of a horse, a still of them on the set of one of his movies, and another of her between her late father and Redford.

Redford passed away in his sleep at his home in Utah, “surrounded by those he loved,” Cindi Berger, chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed Tuesday.

The legend’s death has been mourned by politicians, journalists, fellow Hollywood royalty, and former co-stars, including Nancy Pelosi, Bob Woodward, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, and Julianne Moore.

He is being remembered for his unmatched artistic talent, his steadfast environmental activism, and his contributions to cinema through his acting, directing, and the Sundance Institute.