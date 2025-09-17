The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Robert Redford death latest: ‘One of the lions has passed’ - Barbra Streisand and Meryl Streep lead tributes to Hollywood icon
‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ actor died at his home in Utah, his publicist confirmed
Screen icon Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, has died at the age of 89.
The news was confirmed in a statement by his publicist, Cindi Berger, who said he died in his sleep “surrounded by those he loved,” at his home in Utah. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Redford shot to global fame opposite Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in The Sting (1973), Three Days of the Condor (1975), and All the President’s Men (1976), among many others.
He made his directorial debut with Ordinary People (1980), which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Beyond his work on screen, Redford founded the Sundance Institute, which launched the Sundance Film Festival — now the largest and most influential celebration of independent film in the United States.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shauna and Amy, and his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, the 68-year-old German-born multimedia artist whose environmental work as been exhibited around the world.
He had four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen. One son, Scott, died of sudden death syndrome when he was just 10 weeks old. David died from cancer in 2020 at the age of 58.
Hailed as Hollywood’s former golden boy, tributes have poured in for the late star.
Kiefer Sutherland describes Redford as ‘one of the kindest people’
Kiefer Sutherland shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, reflecting on Robert Redford's impact on the industry.
“My heart goes out to Robert Redford‘s family. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked for. A perfect example of the best we have to offer,” he wrote.
Stephen King surprised Redford was 89
Horror author Stephen King wrote on X: “Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”
Edgar Wright calls Redford 'more than just a movie star'
Edgar Wright, director of Shaun of the Dead and the upcoming The Running Man, saluted Redford for his work as an actor, filmmaker and beyond.
“Robert Redford was so much more than just a movie star. He was a great actor, director, and producer, and—through the creation of the Sundance Film Festival and the founding of the Sundance Institute—a tireless champion of independent cinema,” Wright wrote on Instagram.
“He supported countless fledgling filmmakers and helped launch many remarkable careers. But also… boy, what a movie star he was. Stunningly handsome and a wonderfully naturalistic actor, he moved effortlessly between drama and comedy. He chose his projects with intelligence, using his marquee power to champion groundbreaking scripts and often finding ways to play against his matinee-idol image.”
Christiane Amanpour says Redford 'made us think'
CNN host Christiane Amanpour, who interviewed Redford, said of the actor: “Amid so much global sadness and violence, let us remember a man, an actor, an activist: Robert Redford, who spent his whole career digging deep and making us think.“
Marlee Matlin calls Redford 'a genius'
Marlee Matlin, who starred in 2022 Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, credits Redford with drawing attention to the film.
She wrote on X: “Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert.”
Robert Rodriguez says Redford 'changed my life'
From Dusk till Dawn and Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez has joined the tributes to Redford, writing on X:
“I grew up on Robert Redford films, he was the massive superstar of my youth. So to have El Mariachi accepted into his Sundance Film Festival — the most important and prestigious independent film festival in the world — remains one of the biggest highlights of my life.
“His sanctuary in Park City was like a dream: You fly in, meet Redford, present your film, and hope good things would follow.
“The greatest honor I’ve ever had and will ever have was being awarded at Sundance. Thank you, Mr. Redford. Your vision and independent spirit forever changed my life.”
James Wood remembers Redford as an 'incredibly giving and lovely man'
James Wood has honored his co-star and mentor, recounting the first time they worked together.
“My first studio movie was The Way We Were,” the Casino actor said on X. He played Barbra Streisand’s love interest in the 1973 romance.
“Like everyone else I was dazzled by Bob and Barbara. They were both terrific to me and I learned a lot from them both,” he added.
He recalled when “Bob used to hide in my trailer so they’d stop pulling at him every five minutes.”
“We would sit and talk about the difference between theatre and movie acting, and his advice went a long way in my life,” he continued.
“Years later he came to a New York stage performance, and I remember he wrote a personal note to every one in the cast. He knew the impact he had on people, especially his fellow artists, and he used it graciously at every opportunity.”
Describing him as an “incredibly giving and lovely man,” Wood expressed his gratitude for “the short time and chats we had together. Thank you, Bob, and may you rest in peace.”
Glenn Close calls Redford 'a great friend'
Glenn Close starred with Redford in the 1984 sports film The Natural and they became lifelong friends.
In an appearance on CNN, Close said she was still in “shock” and “denial”.
“He was a great friend,” she added. “I learned a lot from him. He had the heart and soul of an artist, a true artist. He was always very authentic in his passions, which was Native Americans and their art, the environment, and the Sundance Institute.
“In fact, after The Natural he invited me to be on the board of Sundance, which I was on for 16 years. He came every single summer to those workshops, working alongside new talent and new voices. In an industry that is labelled as selfish and self-serving, he was a man who put his money and his life into what he believed in, which was giving back.”
Alec Baldwin says Redford sent him a letter after Rust death
Alec Baldwin has posted an emotional tribute to Robert Redford, citing him as an acting great and revealing that he received a letter from the star after his trial for the accidental death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins concluded.
“‘I’m so sorry for what you had to go through,’” Baldwin recalled Redford writing. “I had the loveliest letter from Robert Redford.”
Listen to his full tribute to Redford here:
Julianne Moore says Redford was the 'first movie star I ever loved'
Julianne Moore has remembered being starstruck by Redford during their first encounter.
“He was the first movie star that I ever loved,” the Oscar-winning Still Alice star said in an Instagram post.
“My sister sent me this photo this morning from #sundance,” Moore added of an old photo of her looking at Redford adoringly. “It was very hard for me to behave normally in his presence. #RIP Robert Redford We will all miss you.”
