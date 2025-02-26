Robert De Niro names personal goal he wants to achieve for ‘one last time in my life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert De Niro has revealed that he has always wanted to watch all of his movies in order but isn’t sure if he’ll ever find the time to do it.

The acting legend, who is currently starring in the Netflix political thriller Zero Day, has starred in some of the greatest movies of all time, including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and Heat.

The 81-year-old has more than 100 credits to his name, having started his career in 1965, working with directors like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Quentin Tarantino since that time. He’s also won two Oscars, for The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull respectively.

Of all the things he’s done in his illustrious career, there is still something that De Niro has personally not achieved. Speaking to GQ, he revealed: “I was always thinking, that I’d like to see all my movies, go over them all and see them in the order I made them and just sort of see everything that I’ve done one last time in my life.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever do it but I used to think, I’d like to do it,” he added somberly.

De Niro, who recently became a parent again in his 80s, admitted he is now a fan of children’s television as he no longer has time to watch films.

Robert De Niro ( Getty Images )

“I don’t watch as many movies as I should,” he told BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills on Thursday (20 February).

He continued: “I just want to keep up, but I watch current events, if you will, news stuff like that. Now I watch with my little girl The Wiggles and Ms Rachel.”

Elsewhere, in an interview with The Guardian, the actor was uncharacteristically muted on the topic of Donald Trump, after being asked if he was hopeful or despairing since the president’s inauguration in January.

“I’m not despairing,” he replied. “Because I always look at the bright side and hope that things will right themselves and that people will appreciate goodness and empathy and will try to do the right thing.”

“Some people look at [things] differently,” he continued. “They have different values. That’s disturbing to me. I don’t understand it. But I just have to look at things in an optimistic way.”