Robert Benton, best known for writing and directing the 1979 Best Picture Oscar winner Kramer vs. Kramer, has died aged 92.

Benton’s death was confirmed Tuesday to The New York Times by Marisa Forzano, his longtime assistant and manager. A cause of death has not yet been shared.

A three-time Oscar winner, Benton won trophies for his writing and directing work on Kramer vs. Kramer. His third Oscar came from his screenplay for the 1985 film Places in the Heart, which he also directed.

In addition to Kramer vs. Kramer, Benton collaborated with David Newman on the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Bonnie and Clyde, a film that redefined American cinema in the 1960s. The two crossed paths while Benton was an art director at Esquire Magazine, where Newman had previously worked.

Benton worked with dozens of powerhouse actors, several of whom won Oscars starring in a film he directed. Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep each took home acting Oscars for their work on Kramer vs. Kramer, while Sally Field won her trophy for Places in the Heart.

Fans have been saddened to hear the news of Benton’s death, sharing tributes on social media.

“Robert Benton, a brilliant director. His masterpieces, *Kramer vs. Kramer* and *Bonnie and Clyde*, blended heart and wit, earning Oscars and timeless admiration. Rest in peace, and thank you for your cinematic legacy,” one wrote on X.

“Lights, camera, silence! Robert Benton, the man behind 'Kramer vs Kramer,' passed away at 92. His movies touched hearts, won awards. A true legend is gone,” another shared.

