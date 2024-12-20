Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robbie Williams has revealed that the script for his forthcoming biopic, Better Man, was amended after his former bandmate Gary Barlow expressed unhappiness with his portrayal.

The film tells the story of Williams’ rise to fame in boyband Take That before he left the group in 1995 to embark on a successful solo career. For it, Williams opted for the unconventional approach of being portrayed by a CGI chimpanzee.

Williams said that Barlow read the first script and thought he came “off worse than Darth Vader in Star Wars”.

Appearing on the New Year’s Eve episode of The Graham Norton Show, Williams said: “I sent the first script to Gary Barlow and he phoned me up – we have a great relationship now – and said ‘Rob, I come off worse than Darth Vader in Star Wars’, so we made amendments.”

“When you talk about my past it happens to be contentious, and I was a different person then. The film brings all that up again so it’s super odd and I can understand how it could be hard for Gary.

"As for the other people I throw under the bus, I don’t care."

Take That became one of Britain’s biggest boybands during the Nineties. However, tensions began to grow between Barlow – the serious songwriter of the group – and Williams, who was more rebellious.

Williams cemented his successful solo career with songs such as “Rock DJ” and “Angels”, but is now looking back on the experiences that led him there.

open image in gallery Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow pictured in 2010 ( Getty Images )

The singer didn’t shy away from his more controversial moments in the film, which gives an unvarnished insight into his more “shameful” moments, such as his self-sabotaged relationship with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton (played by Raechelle Banno).

For the film, Jonno Davies wore a motion-capture suit to depict the chimp’s movements, while Williams himself provided the voice.

open image in gallery Jonno Davies as Robbie Williams in ‘Better Man' ( Entertainment in Film Distributors )

The singer has said that he hopes the chimp element of the movie offers a twist on the traditional biopic approach.

“When I heard everyone else in the film would be human and I would be a monkey I thought ‘Yes! This is an eccentric idea, it’s a huge swing, I can instantly see it, it’s incredible.’”

“It was only when I told my wife I realised it might be contentious.”

Williams admitted that it was difficult to watch some of the more damning moments of his younger years in the film.

“It starts out all cheeky chappie and then 45 minutes in it is just like Trainspotting – it’s like the greatest hits of trauma and grief so yes, it’s a bit confronting, a bit triggering,” he said.

open image in gallery Williams as a CGI chimpanzee in ‘Better Man’ ( Paramount Pictures )

In The Independent’s four-star review of Better Man, critic Clarisse Loughrey was pleasantly surprised when the chimp in the film turned out not to be a gimmick.

“Turns out, it’s a little easier to cope with the hard facts of it all when they’re being relayed by an ape in a suit.

Better Man is set for release on 26 December in the UK.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on New Year’s Eve at 10.25pm.