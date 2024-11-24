Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ridley Scott has revealed why the emperors in his films all tend to be a bit unstable – turns out it’s all the lead in their water pipes.

Scott’s recent directorial venture Gladiator 2 stars Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta and Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, alongside Paul Mescal, who plays the lead role of Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus from the original Gladiator.

In a new interview, Scott explains that there is a historical reason behind all his emperors being at least a little bit “crazy”.

“People forget that all the wealthy, high-end senatorial Roman aristocracy would live on water which was piped through lead pipes and lead tanks,” Scott said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“People don’t think about that. Your choice is water or wine. When you drink water, it’s through a lead system that by then could be 200 years old. No wonder they’re f****** crazy. They’re all going halfway to Alzheimer’s.”

There may be some truth to Scott’s words, as scientist Jerome Nriagu suggested back in 1983 that the lead in the pipes and tanks caused erratic behaviour and gout among emperors and aristocrats, which he believed triggered the fall of the Roman empire. In addition to physical problems, lead poisioning can also cause behavioural issues, like depression, irritability, and trouble with concentration and memory.

open image in gallery Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn in Gladiator 2 ( Paramount Pictures )

He also said that in order to sweeten wine as well as their food, Romans boiled down grapes into syrups, which were also simmered slowly in lead pots or lead-lined copper kettles.

While the theory that lead poisoning directly contributed to the fall of the empire has fallen out of favour recently, the presence of high quantities of lead in the food and drink that high-born Romans would have consumed has been confirmed.

A team of archaeologists in 2014 also found after measuring lead isotopes in sediments from the Tiber River and Trajanic Harbour, that the piped water Romans drank contained “had 100 times more lead than local spring waters”.

Gladiator 2 follows Lucius’ journey to reclaim Rome and restore it to its former glory. It also features Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, with the latter touted to be a major awards contender.

open image in gallery Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2 ( © 2024 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. )

In a four-star review forThe Independent, Clarisse Loughrey writes: “Gladiator 2 is equal in scale and spectacle, and weighted with metaphor, but it’s also shot through with the kind of wry, absurdist slant that’s come to dominate Scott’s work of the last decade and a half.”

On the other hand, The Independent’s Patrick Smith called it “an awful mess” and questioned what Scott was thinking. “I couldn’t help feeling disappointed. Terribly vexed, even,” he wrote. “Scene by scene, Gladiator II just feels... undercooked. There’s no panache, no bombast, no indelible lines.”

Gladiator 2 is playing in theatres now.