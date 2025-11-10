Actor Richard Burton to be honoured with blue plaques on childhood home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Blue Plaques are set to be unveiled on 10 November 2025, marking what would have been legendary actor Richard Burton’s 100th birthday.

The commemorations will simultaneously honour Burton and his influential mentor and adoptive father, Philip Burton, celebrating the profound cultural impact of both Welsh figures.

The significant plaques will be placed at Richard Burton’s birthplace and at the former residence of Philip Burton, the teacher credited with recognising and nurturing the young actor’s extraordinary talent.

The unveiling ceremonies are expected to draw family members, admirers, and local community figures, forming a central part of the wider Richard Burton Centenary celebrations scheduled throughout November.

Philip Burton’s legacy extends beyond his pivotal role in Richard’s career; he is also celebrated for shaping generations of performers through his work as a producer, theatre director, and co-founder of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City.

Richard Burton’s own remarkable journey, from his humble beginnings in Pontrhydyfen, Port Talbot, to global stardom, will also be highlighted, recalling his acclaimed performances in films such as Cleopatra, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

These Blue Plaques aim to underscore the vital importance of mentorship, opportunity, and cultural pride in fostering artistic excellence. They will also integrate into Neath Port Talbot Council’s heritage strategy, supported by the community to champion regional creativity and identity.

open image in gallery Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Cleopatra’ ( Getty Images )

The unveilings will coincide with a rich programme of centenary events, including poetry and play readings, a lecture at the Richard Burton Archives, guided tours, and a Centenary Gala featuring performances from Michael Sheen, Jeff Wayne, and the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre.

The celebrations will culminate with Matthew Rhys performing Playing Burton at Bethel Chapel Café.

Richard Burton’s daughter, Kate, and granddaughter, Charlotte, are available for interviews to discuss how these plaques will honour both men’s legacies and inspire future generations.

Burton joins many other esteemed figures to have been commemorated on blue plaques in the UK.

Last year, actor Audrey Hepburn and musician Marc Bolan were posthumously given plaques in London. Other names that will be celebrated in the London scheme from English Heritage are novelist Barbara Pym, artist Graham Sutherland, ballerina Alicia Markova and Jamaican writer and campaigner Una Marson.

The markings on buildings, which need the owner of the building to approve them, began in 1866 and have been run by English Heritage since 1986.

In 2024, the scheme was officially expanded outside of the capital, with the woman credited as the first black matron in the NHS, Daphne Steele, becoming the principal honouree with a Yorkshire plaque.