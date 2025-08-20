Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ray Winstone has taken a swipe at Marvel, suggesting that the dominance of superhero movies “takes away from getting cultural films made”.

The British actor, 68, who starred as the villain Dreykov in Marvel’s 2021 film Black Widow, said that the film industry is now “all about selling tickets” rather than focusing on more meaningful roles for actors.

“We see what’s happening in Hollywood with Marvel and all that kind of stuff,” Winstone told the audience at the Sarajevo Film Festival, where he is set to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award for his contribution to cinema.

“There is room for it, and it’s fun, but it takes away from getting cultural films made, which are best for the actors, [and] are really good acting parts.

“It’s getting more and more difficult to do that. If you’re not on social media now, they might not even consider you for a movie because they want a fanbase to come with that.”

open image in gallery Winstone said Hollywood is now focused on ‘selling tickets’ ( Getty Images for BFI )

Winstone also recalled becoming frustrated by the experience of having to reshoot “all of” his scenes for Black Widow.

The Sexy Beast star hailed the film’s director Cate Shortland as “amazing” and said that he and his co-stars “used to get applauded on set”.

“It was probably the best thing I’ve done for a really long time,” he said.

However, he later received a phone call explaining that extensive reshoots would be required.

“Then I come home after finishing the job and get a call saying we need to do some reshoots,” Winstone added. “I say: ‘how many scenes?’ [Shortland] says ‘all of them.’”

open image in gallery Ray Winstone and Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’ ( Marvel Studios )

“I told them they should recast,” he continued. “But I was contracted to do it.

“So, I went back, they had to do my hair nice, they put me in the suit, and I couldn’t do it. I thought, ‘I’m not doing it now. I’ve done it. That’s how it’s going to be.’

“That’s rejection, you know? There’s nothing worse than doing something, leaving it on the floor and then being told it’s not right.”

Winstone previously described his Marvel experience as “soul-destroying” in an interview with Radio Times.

“You find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong,” he claimed.