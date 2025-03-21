Rachel Zegler backtracks on Snow White criticism after Disney remake’s release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow White star Rachel Zegler appears to have backtracked on her controversial comments about the film.

The 23-year-old is starring in Disney’s live-action remake of the popular fairytale, alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as Prince Jonathan.

Its release has been overshadowed by controversy around casting, rumours of in-fighting among cast members, and complaints about the movie’s quality.

Zegler drew criticism in 2022 for saying that the 1937 film needed a drastic overhaul as the prince “literally stalks” Snow White.

But it appears she has tamed her opinions on the matter ahead of the film’s release.

“Snow White is on her own mission and she falls in love along the way, which is really awesome,” Zegler told Allure magazine. “That’s how life happens. You’re never looking for it, and then all of a sudden, it’s there.”

She added: “You can have it all. It’s all possible. Because you are everything you’ve been wishing and waiting for.”

The film has faced further controversy over Disney’s inclusion of the seven dwarfs in the remake.

open image in gallery Zegler stars as the princess in the live-action remake of the fairytale ( Disney )

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor who has dwarfism, said in 2022 that he was surprised Disney was so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, while “you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there.”

In a one-star review of the film, The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Of course, Disney is well aware of how troubling it is to characterise people with dwarfism as fairytale denizens. However, instead of using this as an opportunity to dismantle stereotypes through a reimagined narrative and platform seven actors with dwarfism in the process, the studio has summoned up the most corporate response possible.

open image in gallery Movie’s release has been plagued by drama ( © Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

“Human beings have been replaced with uncanny CGI caricatures that will make you yearn for the simple horrors of 2004’s The Polar Express. There are two actors with dwarfism in the cast – Martin Klebba voices Grumpy, while George Appleby plays an unrelated role – but neither are given the spotlight they deserve.”

It was widely reported that the film’s controversies were behind Disney’s decision to scale back the Hollywood premiere. According to Variety, the 15 March premiere, which would typically have included a large-scale red-carpet event with multiple media outlets invited to interview the stars, was reportedly reduced to only photographers and in-house crew.