Superman star calls out actors who star in superhero movies and then complain about them
The actor is playing Lois Lane in James Gunn’s forthcoming Superman film
Rachel Brosnahan said that actors who have been in superhero films should not complain and “stand by” the work.
In a conversation with Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried, Brosnahan, who will be playing Lois Lane in James Gunn’s forthcoming Superman film, called out actors who complain about past work.
Responding to Seyfried’s statement that a film’s cast and crew’s “passion and grace and curiosity” is evident in the final product, Brosnahan said: “I don’t know why people say yes only to then turn around and complain about it. Look, I don’t want to shit on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them.”
“I honestly don’t think you should call it a superhero movie ever again, because it isn’t just that, and I think people are going to see that,” Seyfried said.
“It’s really important to have this kind superhero, this guy who’s just trying to do his best.”
Directed by DC Studios boss James Gunn, Superman is part of an effort to re-launch the studio’s larger comic book film franchise. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luther.
Additional cast members include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.
Prior to Corenswet, the last actor to portray Superman in live-action films was Henry Cavill, who first played the character in 2013’s Man of Steel. Cavill reprised the super hero role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and the 2021 re-release Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He also appeared as Superman in uncredited cameos in The Flash (2023) and Black Adam (2022).
Fans previously hailed the return of popular Superman character Krypto the Superdog when the first trailer for the new film was released, who featured in the comics as Superman’s canine companion.
On X, formerly Twitter, Gunn shared the first image of the character in the film, which sees the dog sitting on the Moon with Superman as they gaze down at the Earth, which is a homage to a panel from the acclaimed comic book All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison.
Superman will be released in cinemas on 11 July 2025.
