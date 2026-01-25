Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their debut at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah to promote their latest film project.

The couple attended a special screening and premiere for their new documentary, Cookie Queen, a coming-of-age story that follows four Girl Scouts during the cookie-selling season. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are both credited as executive producers through their company, Archewell Productions.

The pair posed on the red carpet with others involved in the making of the documentary, as well as Amy Redford, the daughter of the late Sundance founder and The Way We Were actor Robert Redford.

Meghan spoke from a podium at Sundance in support of the project, reflecting on her own experience growing up as a Girl Scout in California, with her mother, Doria Ragland, serving as her troop leader.

“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” she said.

open image in gallery Harry and Meghan at Sundance with Amy Redford, the daughter of the late Robert Redford ( Getty Images for Sundance Film F )

“I’m proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary,” she continued. “When we first viewed the early footage, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in,” she continued.

“The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone, and the glimpse behind the scenes of such a nostalgic — and also modern — tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible,” she added.

open image in gallery Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with the cast and crew at the ‘Cookie Queens’ premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival ( Getty Images )

The documentary is directed by Alysa Nahmias, with Archewell Productions partnering alongside Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films.

The pair founded Archewell Productions in 2020 and struck a deal with Netflix, releasing documentary projects including Harry & Meghan, about their relationship and their departure from the royal family; Heart of Invictus, an insight into Harry’s foundation for veterans; and the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

In April 2025, Meghan shared childhood photos of herself selling Girl Scout cookies while promoting the launch of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

“Being an entrepreneur can start young,” she wrote at the time. “By the way, all these years later and I’m still selling cookies!”

open image in gallery Meghan and Harry serve as executive producers on the new film ‘Cookie Queens’ ( Getty Images )

The appearance came days after Harry took a stand at London’s High Court, after he and six other celebrities took the publishers of The Daily Mail to court over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.

Harry took to the stand on Wednesday, opening up on his experiences with the media and appearing emotional as he recounted how the press “made my wife's life misery.”