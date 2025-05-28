Presley Chweneyagae death: Star of Oscar-winning drama Tsotsi dies at 40
Chweneyagae’s agency pays tribute to ‘one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors’
Presley Chweneyagae, the South African actor known for his role in the Oscar-winning 2005 film Tsotsi, has died. He was 40.
His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his longtime agency MLA, which did not provide a cause. “It’s with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40,” the agency said in a statement.
“His passion for empowering the next generation of artists will remain integral to his legacy… While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world.”
The South African government posted a tribute on X: “Rest in Peace, Presley Chweneyagae. The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts. Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told.”
Born on 19 October 1984 in Mafikeng, South Africa, Chweneyagae started out by working in community theatre before landing his breakthrough role in Gavin Hood’s crime drama Tsotsi.
An adaptation of Athol Fugard’s 1961 novel of the same name, the film follows Chweneyagae’s David, aka Tsotsi, a street thug who steals a car only to find a baby in the back seat.
The film was received well by critics, who particularly praised Chweneyagae’s performance. In 2006, Tsotsi was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for best foreign language film and became the first South African film to win an Oscar.
In 2006, he made his television debut as The Poet in the miniseries When We Were Black. However, it was his role playing Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in the 2018 telenovela The River that turned him into a household name. The series, which ran until 2024, earned Chweneyagae a South African Film and Television Award in 2019.
In 2025, Chweneyagae starred in Cobrizi, a spinoff of The River focused on his fan favourite character Cobra.
He also starred in 2013’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and was a formidable presence in South African theatre, known for his commanding performances in both classical and contemporary productions. He brought iconic Shakespearean roles to life, portraying Hamlet, Mark Antony in Julius Caesar, and both Bottom and Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Beyond the classics, he starred in locally significant works such as Dikeledi, an adaptation of Electra, Kalushi, Jack in the Box, and Silent Voice.
Chweneyagae’s talents extended beyond acting. He co-wrote the internationally acclaimed play Relativity with Paul Grootboom and directed the award-winning stage production CELL NO 4.
