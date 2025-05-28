Presley Chweneyagae death: Star of Oscar-winning drama Tsotsi dies at 40

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Presley Chweneyagae, the South African actor known for his role in the Oscar-winning 2005 film Tsotsi, has died. He was 40.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his longtime agency MLA, which did not provide a cause. “It’s with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40,” the agency said in a statement.

“His passion for empowering the next generation of artists will remain integral to his legacy… While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world.”

The South African government posted a tribute on X: “Rest in Peace, Presley Chweneyagae. The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts. Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told.”

Born on 19 October 1984 in Mafikeng, South Africa, Chweneyagae started out by working in community theatre before landing his breakthrough role in Gavin Hood’s crime drama Tsotsi.

An adaptation of Athol Fugard’s 1961 novel of the same name, the film follows Chweneyagae’s David, aka Tsotsi, a street thug who steals a car only to find a baby in the back seat.

The film was received well by critics, who particularly praised Chweneyagae’s performance. In 2006, Tsotsi was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for best foreign language film and became the first South African film to win an Oscar.

open image in gallery Presley Chweneyagae with Tsotsi co-star Terry Pheto at the AMPAS reception in 2006 ( Getty )

In 2006, he made his television debut as The Poet in the miniseries When We Were Black. However, it was his role playing Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in the 2018 telenovela The River that turned him into a household name. The series, which ran until 2024, earned Chweneyagae a South African Film and Television Award in 2019.

In 2025, Chweneyagae starred in Cobrizi, a spinoff of The River focused on his fan favourite character Cobra.

He also starred in 2013’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and was a formidable presence in South African theatre, known for his commanding performances in both classical and contemporary productions. He brought iconic Shakespearean roles to life, portraying Hamlet, Mark Antony in Julius Caesar, and both Bottom and Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Beyond the classics, he starred in locally significant works such as Dikeledi, an adaptation of Electra, Kalushi, Jack in the Box, and Silent Voice.

Chweneyagae’s talents extended beyond acting. He co-wrote the internationally acclaimed play Relativity with Paul Grootboom and directed the award-winning stage production CELL NO 4.