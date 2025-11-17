Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pierce Brosnan has suggested he would be open to a return to the James Bond film franchise, albeit not as the active secret agent.

The 72-year-old Irish actor, who famously portrayed 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, hinted he could "entertain" the idea of appearing as a retired agent within the iconic universe.

Speaking to British GQ, Brosnan clarified his position on reprising the lead role.

"Of course, people ask about Bond – ‘would you?’ and whatever – but that’s another man’s job. But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining… So it’s going to be exciting to see what happens. I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all," he stated.

When directly questioned about playing a retired agent, he added: "Sometimes you entertain it and sometimes you just move on."

Beyond the world of espionage, the actor revealed his ambition to create a second film in The Thursday Murder Club series, based on the popular books by TV presenter Richard Osman. He is also currently filming the second season of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 'Die Another Day' ( United Artists )

Reflecting on his recent work, Brosnan commented: "It’s just been a delight for two years of working back to back. In this time and place in age, it allows me to play characters. It allows me to enjoy the process of acting and of playing within the image, playing within the symbol, playing within the icon of that person that you’ve created."

Brosnan’s tenure as Bond included GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). In The Thursday Murder Club, released earlier this year, he took on the role of former trade union leader Ron Ritchie.

The actor expressed his enjoyment in portraying older characters, noting: "There is a definite conscious intention to go forwards because I’m the age I am, and I embrace it. I don’t want to jump out of aeroplanes. Jump on the bus. Jump off the bus."

The full interview is available in the GQ Men Of The Year edition, with Brosnan set to be honoured at the GQ “Men Of The Year” event in London on November 18.