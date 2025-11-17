Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Pierce Brosnan hints at future James Bond role: ‘It’s going to be exciting to see what happens’

‘Sometimes you entertain it and sometimes you just move on’ said the star

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Monday 17 November 2025 06:33 EST
Comments
Pierce Brosnan has suggested he would be open to a return to the James Bond film franchise, albeit not as the active secret agent.

The 72-year-old Irish actor, who famously portrayed 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, hinted he could "entertain" the idea of appearing as a retired agent within the iconic universe.

Speaking to British GQ, Brosnan clarified his position on reprising the lead role.

"Of course, people ask about Bond – ‘would you?’ and whatever – but that’s another man’s job. But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining… So it’s going to be exciting to see what happens. I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all," he stated.

When directly questioned about playing a retired agent, he added: "Sometimes you entertain it and sometimes you just move on."

Beyond the world of espionage, the actor revealed his ambition to create a second film in The Thursday Murder Club series, based on the popular books by TV presenter Richard Osman. He is also currently filming the second season of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 'Die Another Day'
Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 'Die Another Day' (United Artists)

Reflecting on his recent work, Brosnan commented: "It’s just been a delight for two years of working back to back. In this time and place in age, it allows me to play characters. It allows me to enjoy the process of acting and of playing within the image, playing within the symbol, playing within the icon of that person that you’ve created."

Brosnan’s tenure as Bond included GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). In The Thursday Murder Club, released earlier this year, he took on the role of former trade union leader Ron Ritchie.

The actor expressed his enjoyment in portraying older characters, noting: "There is a definite conscious intention to go forwards because I’m the age I am, and I embrace it. I don’t want to jump out of aeroplanes. Jump on the bus. Jump off the bus."

The full interview is available in the GQ Men Of The Year edition, with Brosnan set to be honoured at the GQ “Men Of The Year” event in London on November 18.

