TV and film actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo, known for his work on Street Fighter, The Fast and the Furious and New Girl, has died aged 61, his family has announced.

In a statement shared online, the actor’s son, Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo, said: “With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16 am.”

A cause of death was not disclosed in the post, but his son later told TMZ that his father had died from heart complications.

“My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here,” he wrote. “His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”

“We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain.”

The statement continued: “My family and I will discuss the decisions regarding a proper Celebration of Life and will announce the details once prepared. We thank you all again for your thoughts and prayers and ask for your continued support through this tough and emotional time.”

Born in San Pedro, California in 1963, Tuiasosopo had a successful stint in college and professional American football that saw him signed with the Los Angeles Rams replacement team for its 1987 season. He was officially re-signed to the team in 1988, but he did not make any NFL appearances.

Tuiasosopo began his acting career in 1991 with his first film role as Manumana, part of the fictional Texas State football team at the centre of the sports comedy film Necessary Roughness.

open image in gallery Peter Navy Tuiasosopo pictured in 2004 ( Getty Images )

He made his TV debut in 1993’s Danger Theatre as detective Al Hamoki, opposite Adam West.

Among his most notable roles was his part as a Samoan Guard in the 2001 movie The Fast and the Furious, also starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

He also played sports star Ed Tuttle in the 1998 film BASEketball, which starred South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

open image in gallery Peter Navy Tuiasosopo in the 1998 film ‘BASEketball’ ( Universal )

Tuiasosopo’s later roles included Yoshi Nakamura in the Disney series Kickin’ It, as well as guest roles in hit shows such as NCIS, Magnum P.I, and a recurring role in the Zooey Deschanel-fronted sitcom New Girl as “Big Bob”.

One of his most memorable performances is E Honda in the live-action 1994 film Street Fighter, alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raúl Juliá.

Tuiasosopo’s other film credits include playing Willie Dumaine in the 2009 John Cena film 12 Rounds, as well as smaller parts in Batman & Robin, Charlie’s Angels, Austin Powers in Gold Member and The Scorpion King.