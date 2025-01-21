Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader asked ChatGPT for film ideas — and he loved them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Schrader has delivered a surprise endorsement of AI technology, saying he was “stunned” by screenwriting ideas he sought from the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The Taxi Driver writer and First Reformed director, 78, is known for his often contrarian views on film, recently revealing he walked out of Joker 2 after 15 minutes and telling The Independent last year he would be open to casting the scandal-hit actor Kevin Spacey.

In a Facebook post on January 17, Schrader described his recent experiences using ChatGPT, writing: “I’M STUNNED. I just asked chatgpt for ‘an idea for Paul Schrader film.’ Then Paul Thomas Anderson. Then Quentin Tarantino. Then Harmony Korine. Then Ingmar Bergman. Then Rossellini. Lang. Scorsese. Murnau. Capra. Ford. Speilberg. Lynch.

“Every idea chatgpt came up with (in a few seconds) was good. And original. And fleshed out. Why should writers sit around for months searching for a good idea when AI can provide one in seconds?”

The post drew a shocked reaction from his followers on the platform, with several speculating whether the filmmaker had been hacked.

Schrader has frequently posted about AI in the last few days. His previous post praised Spike Jonze’s 2013 movie Her, about a man who falls in love with an AI voice assistant. Schrader said he had recently rewatched the film and found it “even more relevant, prescient and deeply creepy than it was ten years ago. This film grows in stature. I liked it then, I love it now. There’s only one like it.”

Paul Schrader attending a New York screening of ‘Oh, Canada’ in December 2024 ( Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images )

In another post, Schrader revealed he had sent ChatGPT an old script he had written “some years ago and asked for improvements.” He added that “in five seconds it responded with notes as good or better than I’ve ever received” from a “film executive.”

In an earlier post, he said that he has “come to realize that AI is smarter than I am,” adding: “This is an existential moment, akin to what Kasparov felt in 1997 when he realized Deep Blue was going to beat him at chess.”

In November, actor Ben Affleck also made headlines for defending the use of AI, arguing that it would help some filmmakers.

“What AI is going to do is going to disintermediate the laborious, less creative and more costly aspects of filmmaking that will allow costs to be brought down, that will lower the barrier for entry, that will allow more voices to be heard, that will make it easier for the people that want to make ‘Good Will Huntings’ to go out and make it,” said Affleck.