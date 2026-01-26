Paris Hilton calls activism ‘the most meaningful work of my life’ as she unveils new side in documentary
‘In the beginning, I developed this persona and character, I think, as an armour or shield,’ says the socialite
Paris Hilton, a figure long associated with socialite status, reality television, and modelling, is now poised to redefine her public image, showcasing her capabilities as both a musician and an activist.
The 44-year-old American is set to reveal these new dimensions in her upcoming documentary, Infinite Icon: A Virtual Memoir.
The film, which premieres in cinemas on 30 January, chronicles Hilton’s journey as she records her 2024 electro-pop album, also titled Infinite Icon, and prepares for a unique performance at the Hollywood Palladium.
She expressed a desire to present a more serious aspect of herself, moving beyond the "bubbly blonde" persona that defined her early fame in the late 1990s.
"In the beginning, I developed this persona and character, I think, as an armour or shield," Hilton told Reuters from her Beverly Hills home.
"I had just been through so much trauma in my life and then getting the first reality show with The Simple Life and then playing that character on and on - you know, I didn't realise I'd have to do it for five seasons straight – and then the whole world just got to know me in that way."
While acknowledging that her playful side will always be part of her identity, Hilton is now keen to highlight a more mature facet, particularly through her advocacy. This includes campaigning for enhanced federal oversight of youth care programmes.
The great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton has openly discussed the emotional and physical abuse she endured in residential youth treatment facilities as a teenager. She has also collaborated with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to champion the Defiance Act, aimed at improving rights for victims of deep-fake pornography.
Ocasio-Cortez and Hilton held a press conference with Ocasio-Cortez’s Republican co-sponsor, Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida.
The legislation, called the DEFIANCE Act, would establish a civil cause of action for individuals who are the subject of deepfake AI porn created without consent.
“Since the public release of AI tools, we have seen an absolute explosion in AI generated images used to sexually harass victims and children,” she said, pointing out how a vast majority of AI-generated deepfakes are nonconsensual pornography.
“I as well as many others here have spoken about our experience being targeted by AI deepfake pornography,” she said. “Not only is this a coalition of legislators, this is a coalition of survivors of sexual harassment and in some cases, abuse and assault.”
"I knew that I had to stand up and use my voice," Hilton stated, noting that her campaigning efforts have contributed to 15 state laws and two federal bills. She described her activism as "the most meaningful work of her life."
