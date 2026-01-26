Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Hilton, a figure long associated with socialite status, reality television, and modelling, is now poised to redefine her public image, showcasing her capabilities as both a musician and an activist.

The 44-year-old American is set to reveal these new dimensions in her upcoming documentary, Infinite Icon: A Virtual Memoir.

The film, which premieres in cinemas on 30 January, chronicles Hilton’s journey as she records her 2024 electro-pop album, also titled Infinite Icon, and prepares for a unique performance at the Hollywood Palladium.

She expressed a desire to present a more serious aspect of herself, moving beyond the "bubbly blonde" persona that defined her early fame in the late 1990s.

open image in gallery Hilton has become an activist in recent years and testified at the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on "Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting Americas Children" in 2024 ( Getty )

"In the beginning, I developed this persona and character, I think, as an armour or shield," Hilton told Reuters from her Beverly Hills home.

"I had just been through so much trauma in my life and then getting the first reality show with The Simple Life and then playing that character on and on - you know, I didn't realise I'd have to do it for five seasons straight – and then the whole world just got to know me in that way."

While acknowledging that her playful side will always be part of her identity, Hilton is now keen to highlight a more mature facet, particularly through her advocacy. This includes campaigning for enhanced federal oversight of youth care programmes.

The great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton has openly discussed the emotional and physical abuse she endured in residential youth treatment facilities as a teenager. She has also collaborated with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to champion the Defiance Act, aimed at improving rights for victims of deep-fake pornography.

Ocasio-Cortez and Hilton held a press conference with Ocasio-Cortez’s Republican co-sponsor, Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida.

The legislation, called the DEFIANCE Act, would establish a civil cause of action for individuals who are the subject of deepfake AI porn created without consent.

open image in gallery Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, right, speaks as Paris Hilton, left, listens during a news conference on bipartisan in support of the Defiance Act on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Washington ( AP )

“Since the public release of AI tools, we have seen an absolute explosion in AI generated images used to sexually harass victims and children,” she said, pointing out how a vast majority of AI-generated deepfakes are nonconsensual pornography.

“I as well as many others here have spoken about our experience being targeted by AI deepfake pornography,” she said. “Not only is this a coalition of legislators, this is a coalition of survivors of sexual harassment and in some cases, abuse and assault.”

"I knew that I had to stand up and use my voice," Hilton stated, noting that her campaigning efforts have contributed to 15 state laws and two federal bills. She described her activism as "the most meaningful work of her life."