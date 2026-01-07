Warner Bros to stick with Neftlix after rejecting Paramount’s amended takeover offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warner Bros has once again rebuffed a takeover attempt from Paramount, advising its shareholders on Wednesday to instead back a competing offer from Netflix.

The entertainment giant's leadership has consistently rejected overtures from Skydance-owned Paramount, having previously urged shareholders weeks ago to support the sale of its streaming and studio operations to Netflix for $72bn.

Paramount, meanwhile, has sought to enhance its $77.9 bn hostile bid for the entire company.

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that its board concluded Paramount’s proposal does not serve the best interests of the company or its shareholders, failing to meet the standard of a superior offer. The board continues to recommend the Netflix agreement.

The competing bids present distinct visions.

Netflix’s proposed acquisition focuses solely on Warner’s studio and streaming operations, encompassing its legacy TV and film production arms and platforms like HBO Max.

Conversely, Paramount aims to acquire the entire company, which includes prominent networks such as CNN and Discovery, beyond just the studio and streaming divisions.

Should the Netflix deal proceed, Warner’s news and cable operations would be spun off into a separate entity, as previously announced. Both potential mergers are expected to attract considerable antitrust scrutiny, likely triggering a review by the US Justice Department and potentially facing challenges from international regulators.

What the deal means for the future of film and TV is still up for debate if Netflix, a service that bridged the gap between the big and small screen back in 2013, becomes a Hollywood conglomerate rivalling Disney.

open image in gallery Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. announced an $82.7 billion deal for Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. film and TV studios, HBO Max, and HBO ( Getty )

Should the deal be pushed through, Netflix will own not just its own properties – from Stranger Things to Squid Game – but Harry Potter and the entirety of the DC Studios output.

After Netflix’s bid was made public, Paramount Skydance made a $108.4bn hostile takeover counteroffer. In December, Warner Bros Discovery urged shareholders to reject Paramount’s offer, branding it “inadequate” over financing concerns.

Paramount, which is controlled by the billionaire Ellison family, made a cash bid for the entire company, which also includes CNN news.