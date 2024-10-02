Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Film fans are melting over new images from the Paddington 3 trailer showing the fictional bear as a baby.

A new teaser clip for the third instalment in the live-action Paddington franchise, Paddington in Peru, includes flashback scenes to Paddington’s childhood in the South American jungle where he (Ben Whishaw) grew up alongside his beloved Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton).

It has been more than eight years since the last instalment of the live-action Paddington franchise premiered and fans were quick to show their excitement over the adorable teaser clip.

“I’m so crying,” one person wrote in response to baby Paddington on Instagram.

“Baby Paddington?? Cinematic masterpiece,” another fan added, while a third person commented: “He looks so cute.”

Meanwhile, over on X/Twitter fans praised the Paddington franchise for “the sheer joy and optimism it brings” to viewers.

As its title suggests, the long anticipated film will follow Paddingtonhome to the Peruvian jungle as he visits his beloved Aunt Lucy, who is now living at the Home for Retired Bears.

However, when Paddington reaches Peru, along with his human family, the Browns, he’s told by the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman), who runs the home, Aunt Lucy has gone missing.

Paddington and the Browns then begin a search party for Aunt Lucy through the Amazon rainforest alongside the adventurer Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas).

For the sequel, Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington movies, has stepped down from his role and been replaced by Dougal Wilson.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure,” King said in April last year.

“Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Paddington in Peru will be released in UK cinemas on 8 November, followed by a release date in the US on 17 January 2025.