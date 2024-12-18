Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Oscar shortlist for 10 categories unveiled with strong showings for Emilia Perez and Wicked

‘Wicked’, ‘Challengers’ and ‘Gladiator II’ are among films one step closer to an Academy Award

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Wednesday 18 December 2024 04:20 EST
Comments
Close
Awards season has officially kicked off with the announcement of the 2025 Oscars shortlist.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the shortlists in 10 categories on Tuesday, 17 December, with Emilia Pérez, The Apprentice, Dune: Part Two, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Nosferatu, Wicked, Challengers, The Wild Robot, Gladiator II and Blitz named in several categories.

Voting for the 97th Academy Awards nominations will begin next year and run from 8 January until 12 January 2025. Films that have been chosen will then be unveiled on 17 January and voting for winners will be open from 11 February to 18 February, with the 2025 Oscars ceremony on 2 March 2025.

Last month, it was announced that Conan O’Brien will serve as the host of the 2025 Oscars. The comedian and TV personality, 61, who is known for presenting the talk shows Late Night and Conan, will take over from fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last two years in a row.

For the first time ever, the 2025 Oscars ceremony will air on ABC and be streamed live on Hulu at the same time. In the UK, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ITV, and available to stream on ITVX.

The shortlist announcement includes films that are in consideration for documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, sound and visual effects.

See below for a complete list of all the 2025 Oscar shortlists.

Documentary Feature Film

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

’Daughters’ by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton
’Daughters’ by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton (Netflix)

Documentary Short Film

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

International Feature Film

Brazil: I’m Still Here

Canada: Universal Language

Czech Republic: Waves

Denmark: The Girl With the Needle

France: Emilia Pérez

Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland:Touch

Ireland: Kneecap

Italy: Vermiglio

Latvia: Flow

Norway: Armand

Palestine: From Ground Zero

Senegal: Dahomey

Thailand: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom: Santosh

Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Perez’
Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Perez’ (Instagram)

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing With Brando

Wicked

Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’
Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’ (Universal)

Music (Original Score)

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Paul Mescal in ‘Gladiator II'
Paul Mescal in ‘Gladiator II' (Cuba Scott)

Music (Original Song)

“Forbidden Road” from Better Man

“Winter Coat” from Blitz

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Sick In The Head” from Kneecap

“Beyond” from Moana 2

“Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King

“Piece By Piece” from Piece by Piece

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Out Of Oklahoma” from Twisters

“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Harper And Will Go West” from Will & Harper

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in ‘Challengers’
Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in ‘Challengers’ (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Animated Short Film

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange From Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Sound

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’ (Universal)

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

