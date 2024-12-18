Oscar shortlist for 10 categories unveiled with strong showings for Emilia Perez and Wicked
‘Wicked’, ‘Challengers’ and ‘Gladiator II’ are among films one step closer to an Academy Award
Awards season has officially kicked off with the announcement of the 2025 Oscars shortlist.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the shortlists in 10 categories on Tuesday, 17 December, with Emilia Pérez, The Apprentice, Dune: Part Two, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Nosferatu, Wicked, Challengers, The Wild Robot, Gladiator II and Blitz named in several categories.
Voting for the 97th Academy Awards nominations will begin next year and run from 8 January until 12 January 2025. Films that have been chosen will then be unveiled on 17 January and voting for winners will be open from 11 February to 18 February, with the 2025 Oscars ceremony on 2 March 2025.
Last month, it was announced that Conan O’Brien will serve as the host of the 2025 Oscars. The comedian and TV personality, 61, who is known for presenting the talk shows Late Night and Conan, will take over from fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last two years in a row.
For the first time ever, the 2025 Oscars ceremony will air on ABC and be streamed live on Hulu at the same time. In the UK, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ITV, and available to stream on ITVX.
The shortlist announcement includes films that are in consideration for documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, sound and visual effects.
See below for a complete list of all the 2025 Oscar shortlists.
Documentary Feature Film
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper
Documentary Short Film
Chasing Roo
Death by Numbers
Eternal Father
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident Instruments of a Beating Heart
Keeper
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Once upon a Time in Ukraine
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Planetwalker
The Quilters
Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
A Swim Lesson
Until He’s Back
International Feature Film
Brazil: I’m Still Here
Canada: Universal Language
Czech Republic: Waves
Denmark: The Girl With the Needle
France: Emilia Pérez
Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Iceland:Touch
Ireland: Kneecap
Italy: Vermiglio
Latvia: Flow
Norway: Armand
Palestine: From Ground Zero
Senegal: Dahomey
Thailand: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
United Kingdom: Santosh
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Substance
Waltzing With Brando
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
Alien: Romulus
Babygirl
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Blink Twice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
The Fire Inside
Gladiator II
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
Inside Out 2
Nosferatu
The Room Next Door
Sing Sing
The Six Triple Eight
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
Music (Original Song)
“Forbidden Road” from Better Man
“Winter Coat” from Blitz
“Compress/Repress” from Challengers
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Sick In The Head” from Kneecap
“Beyond” from Moana 2
“Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King
“Piece By Piece” from Piece by Piece
“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
“Out Of Oklahoma” from Twisters
“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot
“Harper And Will Go West” from Will & Harper
Animated Short Film
Au Revoir Mon Monde
A Bear Named Wojtek
Beautiful Men
Bottle George
A Crab in the Pool
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Maybe Elephants
Me
Origami
Percebes
The 21
Wander to Wonder
The Wild-Tempered Clavier
Yuck!
Live-Action Short Film
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange From Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken
Sound
Alien: Romulus
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked
