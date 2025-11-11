The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Oscar Isaac ‘not so open’ to returning to Disney unless it avoids ‘succumbing to fascism’
Isaac starred as Poe Dameron in three Star Wars films
Oscar Isaac has expressed hesitancy about working with Disney on another Star Wars film following the company’s controversial decision to suspend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in September.
The 46-year-old actor, who starred as X-wing fighter pilot Poe Dameron in three of the franchise’s latest films, was originally against the idea of reprising his role. He once joked that he would only return if he “needed another house.”
However, in August, the Emmy-nominated actor told Variety that he would be open to another Star Wars movie, “if there was something good to do with that.”
Speaking to GQ in a new interview, Isaac was asked about his change of mind.
“Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney,” he said. “But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great.”
The outlet noted that Isaac’s comments were made two days after Kimmel’s suspension due to the comedian’s remarks about the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
“But if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away,” Isaac conceded. “Or any number of other things.”
Four days after Isaac’s interview, Kimmel was reinstated by Disney’s network ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! initially faced “indefinite” suspension in mid-September due to an on-air quip he made about Kirk’s death.
“We had some new lows over the weekend,” the comedian said, “with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it.”
ABC’s decision to briefly pull the plug on Kimmel’s show caused an uproar among politicians and fellow celebrities, who warned it was “an attack on free speech.”
Upon his return, Kimmel addressed his suspension in an emotional monologue.
“This country has become so authoritarian, the Germans are like, ‘Come here. Cut loose,’” he joked at one point, going on to thank everyone who “supported our show, cared enough to do something about it, to make your voices heard so that mine could be heard. I will never forget it.”
