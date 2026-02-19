Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish lesbian group has criticised Olivia Colman for identifying as a “gay man”, describing her comments as “deeply painful” in a public letter.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner said that she’s “always felt sort of non binary” and “never felt massively feminine” while promoting her upcoming film Jimpa. The 52-year-old, who won an Academy Award in 2018 for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite, has been married to husband Ed Sinclair for over 25 years.

Colman’s admission has prompted backlash from Scottish lesbian group The Fantastic Lesbians, who claimed that her comments “diminished [their] struggle” in a letter on social media.

“When someone who has lived openly and comfortably as heterosexual speaks about identifying as gay, it can be deeply painful for those whose lives have been shaped by the realities of actually being gay or lesbian,” a spokesperson for the group wrote in a two-page letter on X on Wednesday (18 February).

“For many people in the lesbian and gay community, sexuality has not simply been a label but a journey marked by confusion, fear, self-interrogation, and often profound alienation from family, faith communities or societies at large.

“Heterosexuality, in contrast, exists within an inclusive heteronormative framework. It is affirmed in media, celebrated in family structures, and reinforced by social expectations.”

The spokesperson highlighted that “many heterosexual people never have to question their orientation” or “come out”. They continued: “They are not typically asked to justify their relationships or prove the legitimacy of their families.”

Concluding the letter, they insisted that their intention is “not to accuse or attack”, but to “express the hurt” around Colman’s comments.

“For many, being gay has required courage, resilience, and sacrifice in ways that heterosexual life simply has not demanded,” they added.

Colman is best known for starring as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and her roles in dramas The Father and The Lost Daughter – which earned her Oscar nominations in 2020 and 2021 respectively. She’s also a staple on British TV, having won Baftas for her roles in Broadchurch, Accused and comedy Twenty Twelve.

The actor currently stars in upcoming drama Jimpa as a mother who travels with her non-binary child (Aud Mason-Hyde) to visit her gay father (played by John Lithgow) in Amsterdam.

Speaking about the film, Colman opened up to Them about her gender identity. “Throughout my whole life, I've had arguments with people where I've always sort of felt non-binary,” she said.

Olivia Colman with the cast of Jimpa ( Getty Images for Vox Media )

“I've never felt massively feminine in my being female. I've always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And then he goes, ‘Yeah, I get that.’”

Earlier in February, Colman’s Jimpa co-star Mason-Hyde called Lithgow’s decision to star in the new Harry Potter series as “vaguely hurtful” and “difficult”. Lithgow is set to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s adaptation of the hit novels.

While Mason-Hyde hailed their co-star as “a beautiful human”, they said that they found his casting as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore to be confusing due to JK Rowling’s comments about the transgender community.

“I never felt invalidated or questioned or doubted in my identity or in my transness by him,” they told OUT. “I consistently felt that he was a very loving and a very guiding co-star, and so there’s an element of this that feels vaguely hurtful.”