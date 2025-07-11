Night at the Museum to be rebooted by less than 20 years after release of first film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A reboot of Night at the Museum is in the works with the family film franchise’s original director, according to Deadline.

Almost 20 years after the first movie was released, the production company 21 Laps has started to develop a reimagining of the series for 20th Century Studios.

Night at the Museum (2006) starred Ben Stiller as a security guard at a museum in New York, where the exhibits come to life after it closed its doors for the night.

Other cast members included the late Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Rami Malek.

The film’s sequel, Battle of the Smithsonian, was released in 2009, followed by a third film, Secret of the Tomb, four months after the passing of Williams in 2014.

Ricky Gervais, Dick Van Dyke and Rebel Wilson are amongst the other actors who have starred in the trilogy, which grossed around $1.3bn (£1bn) at the box office.

Ben Stiller with Robin Williams in ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’ ( 20th Century Fox )

According to Deadline, the reboot will follow an original storyline and feature a string of new characters.

Tripper Clancy, the screenwriter behind Netflix’s I Am Not Ok With This, is reportedly working on the script.

Shawn Levy, who directed the first three films and Deadpool & Wolverine, will work as a producer on the reimagining.

Further details are yet to be revealed, although it is clear the reboot will be the franchise’s first film since 2022, when it released the animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again on Disney+.

Levy is currently working on Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone movie in the franchise, starring Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth.

The film is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2027.

Meanwhile, Stiller has since taken a backseat when it came to performing in lead roles, having spent the majority of his time recently behind the camera.

“I’ve been working on projects as a director and producer for a while, and wanting to act, but I kind of made the choice a few years ago that I was only going to do something if it really hit me,” Stiller explained during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Amongst his biggest successes has been his work as an executive producer on the psychological thriller series, Severance, which concluded its second season earlier this year to rave reviews.