New on Netflix in January 2026, including all 25 films from beloved movie franchise
Unexpected arrival is massive victory for subscribers
Netflix is kicking off 2026 with a bang, thanks to the return of one of its most successful shows – and the addition of one of cinema’s most bankable franchises.
This month will see the streamer bounce back from two huge removals by releasing part one of Bridgerton’s fourth season, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in the lead roles.
There’ll also be a new crime thriller from Joe Carnahan starring real-life friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and rock climber Alex Honnold, the subject of documentary Free Solo, will free climb Tapei 101, one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers, in a live special set to air through the night in the UK.
But in perhaps the streamer’s biggest moment in January, every single James Bond film will become available on Netflix for the first time. Their addition arrives following a licensing deal with Amazon MGM Studios, who owns the rights.
Find the full list of every new release arriving on Netflix in January 2026 below – and a rundown of everything being removed here.
NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
9 January
People We Meet on Vacation – UK/US
16 January
The Rip – UK/US
21 January
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart – UK/US
22 January
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! – UK/US
23 January
The Big Fake – UK/US
Television
1 January
Dr Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish season two – UK/US
Love from 9 to 5 season one – UK/US
My Korean Boyfriend season one – UK/US
Run Away season one – UK/US
Time Flies season one – UK/US
2 January
Land of Sin season one – UK/US
5 January
Defying Destiny season one – UK/US
7 January
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment season two – UK/US
8 January
HIS & HERS season one – UK/US
Love is Blind: Germany season two – UK/US
9 January
Alpha Males season four – UK/US
13 January
The Boyfriend season two – UK/US
14 January
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web season one – UK/US
The Queen of Flow season three – UK/US
15 January
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials season one – UK/US
Love Through a Prism season one – UK/US
To Love, To Lose season one – UK/US
The Upshaws part seven – UK/US
16 January
Can This Love Be Translated? season one – UK/US
No Tail to Tell season one – UK/US
20 January
Star Search season one – UK/US
WWE: Unreal season two – UK/US
22 January
Finding Her Edge season one – UK/US
23 January
Skyscraper Live – UK/US
29 January
Bridgerton season four, volume one – UK/US
Documentary
27 January
Take That – UK/US
Comedy
7 January
Marcello Hernández: American Boy – UK/US
27 January
Mike Epps: Delusional – UK/US
LICENCED
Movies
1 January
Becky – UK
Bleeding Tiger: Resolution – US
Brüno – US
Colombiana – US
Conan the Destroyer – US
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
Despicable Me – US
Despicable Me 2 – US
District 9 – US
Dune (2021) – US
Erin Brockovich – US
Facing the Giants – US
Ford v Ferrari – US
Forever My Girl – US
Free Solo – US
Ghostbusters (2016) – US
Green Room – US
Harry and the Hendersons – US
Hellboy (2004) – US
Johnny Mnemonic – US
Just Go With It – US
Lies We Tell – US
Lone Survivor – US
Man on Fire – US
The Miracle Season – US
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life – US
Mr Malcolm’s List – US
My Girl – US
Only the Brave – US
Pitch Perfect – US
Pitch Perfect 2 – US
Priscilla – US
Raging Bull – UK
30 Minutes or Less – US
12 Years A Slave – US
Twins – US
Wild Things – US
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall – US
2 January
After the Quake – US
3 January
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – UK
5 January
The Life of Chuck – UK
7 January
Good Night, and Good Luck: Live from Broadway – UK
9 January
Depeche Mode: M –UK/US
Stone Cold Fox – US
The Threesome – US
12 January
Bob Marley: One Love – US
14 January
Distorted – US
15 January
Amish Stud – US
Bone Lake – US
The Children Act – US
James Bond collection – UK/US
- Dr No
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live and Let Die
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View to a Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence to Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time to Die
- Never Say Never Again
Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter – US
The Royal We – US
Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire – US
16 January
Licorice Pizza – US
25 January
Chatroom– UK
Ordinary Angels – UK
Television
1 January
Detective Conan collection three – US
Falling Skies
The Good Doctor season one to seven – UK
Physical: Welcome to Mongolia season one (new episodes weekly) – US
Transformers: Earthspark season three – US
2 January
Found season one to two – US
Grizzly & The Lemmings season four – US
Your Turn to Kill season one – US
3 January
The Following season one to three – US
6 January
Good Cop / Bad Cop season one – US
7 January
11.22.63 season one
9 January
Prodigal Son season one to two – US
14 January
Veronica Mars season one to three – US
16 January
Southland season one to five – US
19 January
Sandokan season one – US
20 January
Just a Dash season one to three – US
Rizzoli & Isles season one to seven – US
24 January
Agatha Christie’s Poirot – UK
26 January
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks