It’s your last chance to watch many films and TV shows on Netflix ahead of their removal in February.

Every month, the streaming service introduces a wealth of fresh titles, which this month includes one of the greatest series of all time, but also reduces its library due to the expiration of licence deals.

Many high-profile films and series will vanish from Netflix throughout the month, and those released under the “Netflix Original” label aren’t exempt from the removals, either.

One title that’s leaving is The Capture – but it’s the perfect time to catch up with the show, considering a brand new series will air on the BBC this spring.

Ben Chanan’s deepfake thriller premiered in 2019, and had a gripping follow-up series that aired in 2022. Word was quiet on whether there would be a third run of episodes, with many fans questioning whether the show would ever return to screens – but the wait is almost over.

Each series sees Holliday Grainger’s DCI Rachel Carey investigating different mysteries, the first involving an ex soldier (Callum Turner) and the second focusing on a politician played by Paapa Essiedu. The show might be leaving Netflix, but it’s available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

open image in gallery Holliday Grainger in underrated BBC show ‘The Capture’ ( BBC )

Below, The Independent has run through every single removal in February, and the list was compield with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 February

Movies

Abboud at Home – UK/US

The Addams Family (1991) – UK

Addams Family Values – UK

Anaconda – US

Barabbas – US

Big Daddy – UK

Cactus Flower (2017) – UK/US

Charlie’s Angels (2000) – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – UK

Courageous – US

Daddy Day Care – UK

Did You Hear About The Morgans? – US

Dr Dolittle (1998) – US

The 5th Wave – US

The Foreigner – US

Forever My Girl – US

Friends with Benefits – UK

Ghostbusters (1984) – UK

The Grace Card – US

Groundhog Day – US

Haul Out the Holly – UK

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up – UK

Heaven is for Real – US

Hunt – UK

open image in gallery 'Hunt' is leaving Netflix in February ( Megabox Plus M )

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) – US

John Q – UK

Memoirs of a Geisha – US

Merry Christmas – US

The Mortal Instruments – City of Bones – US

Mr & Mrs Smith – US

Mr Peabody & Sherman – US

No Good Deed – ​​US

Oblivion – US

The One – US

Parasite – US

The Patriot – US

Radio – US

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (Netflix Original) – US

RV – US

The Smurfs – UK

Tarot – US

The Terminal – UK

The Terminator – US

That’s My Boy – US

Turbo – US

28 Days Later… – US

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas – US

Uncle Naji 2 – UK/US

The Vow – UK

War of the Worlds (2005) – UK

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep – US

What Lies Beneath – US

When The Game Stands Tall – US

Wick Is Pain – US

Wind Chill – US

2 February

The Founder – UK

The Deer King – US

Justin Bieber’s Believe – US

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles – UK/US

open image in gallery Michael Keaton in ‘The Founder ( The Weinstein Company )

3 February

Before Valentine’s – UK/US

Blood Father – UK

Dark October – UK/US

Kati Kati – UK

Megamind – UK

4 February

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (Netflix Original) – US

5 February

Eaten by Lions – UK

Election (1999) – US

Mean Girls (2004) – US

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – US

30 for 30: Nature Boy – US

open image in gallery 'Megamind' is leaving Netflix in February ( Paramount Pictures )

6 February

Ride Along – UK

Ride Along 2 – UK

Your Excellency – UK/US

7 February

Before I Go to Sleep – UK

Christmas in the Heartland – US

Downtown Owl – US

Get Smart – UK

A Holiday Engagement – US

Kicking & Screaming (2005) – UK

My Dad’s Christmas Date – US

8 February

The Exorcist: Believer – UK

Spencer – US

9 February

Dérè: An African Tale – UK/US

The Iron Claw – UK

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – UK

Role Models – UK

open image in gallery ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is being purged from Netflix ( AP )

10 February

Fate/Apocrypha (Netflix Original) – US

The Kingdom (2007) – UK

Rules Don’t Apply – UK

11 February

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas – US

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas – US

Same Time, Next Christmas – US

12 February

Meet, Marry, Murder – UK

Rogue Agent – US

13 February

My Bride – US

Trial by Fire – US

14 February

They Shot The Piano Player – US

Robocar POLI Song Song Museum – US

15 February

Awe – US

Everybody’s Fine – US

Mpakani: Story of the North – US

16 February

Ouija – US

The A-Team – US

17 February

Eeb Allay Ooo! – US

Zodiac – US

18 February

Don’t Say a Word – US

Perú: Tesoro escondido – US

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) – US

19 February

To Catch a Killer – US

20 February

Operation Finale – US

Shakespeare in Love – US

Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur – US

21 February

Cocaine Cowboys – US

22 February

Red – US

Paris Is Us (Netflix Original) – US

24 February

The Island – US

25 February

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – US

Watcher – US

27 February

Bones & All – US

Bottoms – US

TV

1 February

The Capture – UK

The House Arrest of Us – US

2 February

Below Deck – UK

The House Arrest of Us – UK

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – UK

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – UK

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – UK Skins

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge – UK

Vanderpump Rules – UK

4 February

Back to Life – UK

The Plan – UK/US

open image in gallery Daisy Haggard in BBC comedy drama 'Back to Life' ( Daisy Haggard in BBC comedy drama 'Back to Life' )

6 February

Alone Australia – US

Love/Life – US

8 February

The Governor – UK/US

10 February

Married to Work – US

12 February

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Nadiya Bakes (Netflix Original)

14 February

Quantum Leap – US

15 February

Re:Mind (Netflix Original) – US

16 February

Warrior – US

18 February

Extant – US

19 February

Summer Strike – US

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix Original) – US

22 February

The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Netflix Original) – US

Rebellion (Netflix Original) – US

26 February

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season three and four – US