Netflix is about to remove ‘most underrated film of last five years’
It’s your last chance to watch the movie before it disappears
Netflix is removing a large selection of titles in June 2025, including the most underrated film of the last five years.
While the streaming service releases a bursting list of titles each month, it also takes many down without warning, meaning things can suddenly vanish from your watchlist.
Fortunately, The Independent is on hand with a compilation of every movie and TV series falling victim to the culling, including certain Original titles, which we’ve listed below.
Some acclaimed films are also being struck from the service include The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and 2023 family comedy Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
The Judy Blume adaptation follows an 11-year-old girl (Abby Ryder Fortson) who is forced to grow up in a new neighbourhood after her parents (Rachel MacAdams and Benny Safdie) relocate them.
It became a modest critical hit upon its initial release. The movie, which was directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, was a box office flop, grossing $21.5m.
The film’s addition to streaming service has since led to a cult fanbase – and has seen it branded a “devastatingly underrated” film by viewers perplexed it didn’t receive enough plaudits.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in June 2025 below.
NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 June
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday – UK
Attarintiki Daredi – US
Batman Begins – US
Big Game – UK
Black Holes:The Edge of All We Know – UK/US
Blackfish – UK
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening – UK
Burlesque – US
Brahms: The Boy II – US
The Client List – UK
Closer – US
Cult of Chucky – US
Daddy Day Care – US
The Dark Knight– US
The Dark Knight Rises – US
The Deep End of the Ocean – UK
Den of Thieves – US
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas – UK
Dr Seuss’ The Grinch – UK
The DUFF – UK
From Prada to Nada – US
GoodFellas – US
Harriet – UK
The Hatton Garden Job – UK
The Holiday – UK
Home Invasion – UK
La Bamba – UK
Legend – UK
Little Women (1994) – UK
Ma – US
Magic Mike XXL – US
The One – UK
100 Days with Tata – UK/US
Open Season Scared Silly – US
The Pretty One – UK
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US
Ramachari – US
Ramayya Vasthavayya – US
SWAT: Under Siege – UK
The Sweeney – UK
Tarzan (2013) – UK
Ted – US
Ted 2 – US
Transformers: The Last Knight – UK
Two Weeks Notice – US
Unhinged – US
4 June
Doubt – UK
Girls Will Be Girls – US
5 June
The Contractor – UK
Dark Places – UK
6 June
Ambush – UK
Sordid Lives – US
7 June
I Am Woman – US
Squaring the Circle – UK
8 June
Almost Christmas – UK
Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from AIR Studios – UK/US
Margot at the Wedding – UK
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – UK
Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo – US
Spy – UK
Srimannarayana – US
9 June
Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 – UK/US
2020 – UK/US
The Bling Lagosians – UK/US
Breaded Life – UK/US
Camellia Sisters – UKUS
Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema – UK
11 June
Axone – US
Big Eden – US
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story – US
Trap – US
12 June
Back to Black – UK
The Best Man Holiday – UK
Your Highness – UK
13 June
Milea – UK
14 June
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – US
Hakkunde – UK
Knock at the Cabin – UK
Source Code – UK
15 June
Black Christmas (2019) – UK
Fatal Attraction – UK
Last Holiday – UK
Material – UK/US
The Spy Next Door – UK
Terminator: Dark Fate – UK
16 June
Wira – US
Atonement – UK
Bohemian Rhapsody – UK
The Dead Don’t Die – UK
Four Good Days – UK
Inglourious Basterds – UK
The Inspection – UK
Mortal Engines – UK
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – UK
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – US
17 June
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – UK
The Batman – UK
Carol – US
El límite infinite – UK
Mobile Suit Gundam I – UK/US
Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow – UK/US
Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space – UK/US
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – UK/US
The Nan Movie – UK
Operation Mincemeat – UK
18 June
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – UK
Lola Igna – UK
19 June
Migration – US
65 – UK
20 June
Father Figures – US
21 June
American Sniper – US
Blood Will Tell (Netflix Original) – US
22 June
Brain on Fire (Netflix Original) – US
26 June
Ordinary People (2016) – US
Television
1 June
Alvinnn!!! And The Chipmunks season three and four – US
Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom season two – US
45 rpm (Netflix Original) – UK
Haikyu!! – UK/US
Muster Dogs – UK/US
2 June
Bashar Shorts – UK
3 June
The Footballer, His Wife and the Crash – UK
5 June
Ben 10 season one to three – US
The Hour – UK
6 June
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked season one – UK
10 June
Al Hayba – UK/US
12 June
Car Crash: Why’s Lying? – UK
Hannibal season one to three – UK
14 June
Angela Black – UK
15 June
Beyblade Burst QuadDrive season one – US
Cold Case Files – US
Forged in Fire – US
100 Days to Indy season one and two – US
16 June
The Equalizer season one to three – US
17 June
Shameless season one to 11 – UK
19 June
Boomers – UK
Dexter season one to eight – US
24 June
Star Trek: Prodigy season one – US
25 June
Stateless (Netflix Original) – US
26 June
Signs season one and two (Netflix Original) – US
