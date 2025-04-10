Every movie and TV series leaving Netflix in April 2025, including scariest horror of last 10 years
Full list of every single title being taken down in next 30 days
Netflix removes a large section of titles each month and, depending where you are in the world, you won’t be warned.
While in the US, the streaming service announces which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this does not happen in the UK.
This means that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects this month, a number of titles could vanish from your watchlist without you realising.
Fortunately, The Independent has compiled a full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in April 2025, which includes Hereditary.
The Independent called the movie, directed by Midsommar’s Ari Aster, “the singularly most terrifying horror film in years” upon its release in 2018, which arrived months after a buzzy premiere at Sundance.
Hereditary stars Toni Collette as a grief-stricken lady named Annie, whose family experience strange occurrences as the horrifying truth about her ancestry comes to light.
Your last chance to watch the film on Netflix is 15 April.
Movies
1 April
An Affair to Remember – US
The Age of Adaline – US
America’s Sweethearts – UK
The Angry Birds Movie 2 – UK
The Animal – UK
Baby Driver – US
Boyz n the Hood – US
Bruce Almighty – US
Captain Nova (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Death Can Wait – UK/US
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US
Elysium – US
The Equalizer 2 – UK
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – UK
Faster – US
50 First Dates – UK
Goosebumps – UK
Halloween (2018) – UK
Happy Feet – US
Happy Feet Two – US
How to Train Your Dragon – US
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US
Interstellar – US
It – US
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – UK
The Karate Kid (1984)– US
The Karate Kid Part II – US
The Karate Kid Part III – US
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV – UK
The Last of the Mohicans – UK
Legion – US
Little Man – US
Love, Actually – US
The Menu – US
Miss Congeniality – US
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – UK
Molly’s Game – US
The Mummy (2017) – UK
The Nice Guys – US
Punch-Drunk Love – UK
Richie Rich – US
Robin Hood (2018)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – UK
Rush Hour – US
Rush Hour 2 – US
Rush Hour 3 – US
Rust and Bone – US
The Scorpion King (2002)– US
Sethum Aayiram Pon – US
Sex Tape – US
Skyscraper – UK
Space Jam – US
The Sting – US
Surf’s Up: Wave Mania – UK
This is the End – UK
Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Original)– US
Twins – US
When In Rome – US
2 April
Lake Kivu’s Hidden Treasure – UK
4 April
Blackfish – US
I Love You, Man – UK
Serena – US
5 April
Coded Bias – UK/US
Fix Us – UK/US
6 April
Andala Rakshasi – US
Kamalatho Naa Prayanam – US
Orbiter 9 (Netflix Original) – UK/US
She Said – UK
Violent Night – UK
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK
8 April
The Addams Family (1991) – UK
Addams Family Values – UK
Born Beautiful – UK/US
Megan Leavey – US
9 April
Smile – UK
10 April
Drive – UK
LA Originals (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Rough Cut – UK
11 April
Pixels – US
Scream (2022)– US
12 April
Clifford the Big Red Dog – US
Fate of Alakada – UK/US
Pickpockets (Netflix Original) – UK/US
A Quiet Place Part II – US
The Tuxedo – UK
14 April
Misconception – US
15 April
Hereditary – US
Shot Caller – UK
Time Trap – UK
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Wolf’s Call – UK
16 April
Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins – US
19 April
The Fisherman’s Diary – US
Kuthiraivaal – US
20 April
The Estate – US
Ready – US
Satya 2 – US
Varane Avashyamund – US
21 April
No Hard Feelings – US
22 April
Ahead of the Curve – US
25 April
Minions – US
26 April
Knights of the Zodiac – US
Yogi Berra: It Ain’t Over – US
30 April
Patriots Day – US
Television
1 April
Cleaning Up – UK
Hitler: The Rise of Evil – UK
How the Nazis Lost the War – UK
Humans – UK
Nickelodeon’s House of Anubis – US
Stunt Science – UK
Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files – UK/US
3 April
Surviving R Kelly – US
Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning – US
Surviving R Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter – US
12 April
The Missing – UK
15 April
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World – US
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – UK
16 April
The Legend of Korra – US
Seraph of the End – UK
17 April
Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Netflix Original)– US
24 April
Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian – US
Kids
1 April
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic – UK
3 April
Magic Mixies – UK/US
Powerpuff Girls – US
The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! – US
Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas – US
5 April
Motu Patlu: Deep Sea Adventure – US
Motu Patlu in Dragon’s World – US
Motu Patlu in the Game of Zones – US
Motu Patlu in Wonderland – US
Motu Patlu: Mission Moon – US
15 April
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – UK
19 April
Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar – US
Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure – US
Motu Patlu Dino Invasion – US
Motu Patlu in Octupus World – US
Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids – US
Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon – US
Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh – US
24 April
Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated – US
