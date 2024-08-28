What’s leaving Netflix soon? All the movies and TV shows being removed in August
It’s unknown whether they’ll ever return
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
What goes up must come down – and that’s no different when it comes to films and TV shows on Netflix.
Every month, while the streaming service adds a bursting list of titles to its library, it also removes a large amount – and, in the case of the UK, it does so without warning subscribers.
As a consequence, this means that things you’ve been meaning to get around to viewing after adding them to your watchlist may suddenly disappear.
Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either – this month will see the culling of acclaimed 19th-century chiller The Alienist, German series Perfume and comedy special Tim Dillon: A Real Hero. While released in the US on TNT, The Alienist was made available to stream on Netflix in the UK.
The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down in August 2024.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
1 August
The American – US
American Graffiti – US
Anaconda – US
Battleship – US
The Best Man Holiday – US
Born on the Fourth of July – US
The Bye Bye Man – US
Conan the Barbarian (1984) – US
The Eagle – US
Easy A – UK
Enough – US
Fatal Attraction – US
Fresh (1994) – US
Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – US
Glass – US
God’s Not Dead – US
The Great Wall – US
Groundhog Day – UK
Hasta los dientes – UK/US
Heavy – US
Hulk – US
The Interpreter – US
It Could Happen To You – US
It’s Kind of a Funny Story – US
Just Friends – UK
King Richard – US
Knocked Up – US
The Land Before Time – US
Looper – US
Lucy – US
Manu – US
The Matrix – US
The Matrix Reloaded – US
The Matrix Revolutions – US
Miss Bala – UK
Moneyball – US
90 ML – UK/US
The Other Boleyn Girl – US
Paprika – UK
The Peacemaker – UK
Poms – US
Public Enemies – US
Resident Evil – US
Resident Evil: Retribution – US
Ride Along – US
Role Models – US
Serial Mom – US
Shrek – US
Smokey and the Bandit – US
Smokey and the Bandit II – US
Something’s Gotta Give – US
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – US
SWAT: Under Siege – US
The Theory of Everything – US
Traffic – US
Trauma Center – US
Two Lovers – US
Uyare – UK/US
Waves – US
3 August
300: Rise of an Empire – US
The Vanished – UK
4 August
The Guilt Trip – UK
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – US
5 August
Forgiven – UK/US
The Re-Education of Molly Singer – US
6 August
King Richard – UK
7 August
Bahubali: The Beginning – UK/US
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – UK/US
The Devil Wears Prada – UK
8 August
Our House – UK
11 August
Brightburn – UK
The Outfit (2022) – UK
12 August
Allied – UK
13 August
Memento – UK
The Woman King – US
14 August
Paddington – US
15 August
Bigfoot Junior – UK
Christmas with the Coopers – UK
Daredevil – UK
Dear John – UK
The Founder – UK
Game of Death – UK
Ghosts of War – UK
Monte Carlo – UK
16 August
The Boss – UK
Dumb and Dumber To – US
Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi – UK
Gladiator – UK
Jackass Forever – UK
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – UK
Madagascar – UK
The Mummy (2017) – UK
Pitch Perfect – UK
Pitch Perfect 2 – UK
Pitch Perfect 3 – UK
Ride Along 2 – UK
Ted 2 – UK
Walk of Shame – US
Warcraft – UK
Wild Bill – UK
18 August
A Game of Secrets – UK
20 August
A Walk in the Woods – US
21 August
The Girl Allergic to Wi-Fi – UK/US
22 August
Avengement – UK/US
Copshop – UK
23 August
Everything Everywhere All at Once – US
Men in Black – UK
Men in Black 3 – UK
24 August
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – US
25 August
Berlin Syndrome – US
The River Runner – UK
27 August
The Accountant – US
31 August
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That’s My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
TV
1 August
Autumn’s Concerto season one – UK/US
Darwin’s Game season one – UK/US
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea season one – UK/US
Office Girls season one – UK/US
The Prince who Turns Into a Frog season one – UK/US
Top Gear season 29 and 30 – US
Toradora! season one – UK/US
You’re My Destiny season one– UK/US
4 August
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen – US
Dinotrux Supercharged season one to three (Netflix Original) – UK/US
8 August
Starstruck – UK
11 August
The Alienist season one and two (Netflix Original) – UK
15 August
Inside the NFL – US
16 August
Page Eight – UK
Perfume (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season one – UK
18 August
Dogs Behaving Very Badly – UK
25 August
We Are Black & British – UK
Comedy
6 August
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That – UK/US
9 August
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State – UK/US
16 August
Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (Netflix Original) – UK/US
If you’re travelling abroad and want to stream Netflix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments