Netflix is removing one of the most underrated TV shows in recent years
It's one of many movies and series leaving in February 2026
It’s your last chance to watch many films and TV shows on Netflix ahead of their removal in February.
Every month, the streaming service introduces a wealth of fresh titles, but also reduces its library due to the expiration of licence deals.
Many high-profile films and series will vanish from Netflix throughout the month, and those released under the “Netflix Original” label aren’t exempt from the removals, either.
One title that’s leaving is The Capture – but it’s the perfect time to catch up with the show, considering a brand new series will air on the BBC this spring.
Ben Chanan’s deepfake thriller premiered in 2019, and had a gripping follow-up series that aired in 2022. Word was quiet on whether there would be a third run of episodes, with many fans questioning whether the show would ever return to screens – but the wait is almost over.
Each series sees Holliday Grainger’s DCI Rachel Carey investigating different mysteries, the first involving an ex soldier (Callum Turner) and the second focusing on a politician played by Paapa Essiedu. The show might be leaving Netflix, but it’s available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Below, The Independent has run through every single removal in February, and the list was compield with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
1 February
Movies
Abboud at Home – UK/US
The Addams Family (1991) – UK
Addams Family Values – UK
Anaconda – US
Barabbas – US
Big Daddy – UK
Cactus Flower (2017) – UK/US
Charlie’s Angels (2000) – US
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs – US
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – UK
Courageous – US
Daddy Day Care – UK
Did You Hear About The Morgans? – US
Dr Dolittle (1998) – US
The 5th Wave – US
The Foreigner – US
Forever My Girl – US
Friends with Benefits – UK
Ghostbusters (1984) – UK
The Grace Card – US
Groundhog Day – US
Haul Out the Holly – UK
Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up – UK
Heaven is for Real – US
Hunt – UK
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) – US
John Q – UK
Memoirs of a Geisha – US
Merry Christmas – US
The Mortal Instruments – City of Bones – US
Mr & Mrs Smith – US
Mr Peabody & Sherman – US
No Good Deed – US
Oblivion – US
The One – US
Parasite – US
The Patriot – US
Radio – US
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (Netflix Original) – US
RV – US
The Smurfs – UK
Tarot – US
The Terminal – UK
The Terminator – US
That’s My Boy – US
Turbo – US
28 Days Later… – US
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas – US
Uncle Naji 2 – UK/US
The Vow – UK
War of the Worlds (2005) – UK
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep – US
What Lies Beneath – US
When The Game Stands Tall – US
Wick Is Pain – US
Wind Chill – US
2 February
The Founder – UK
The Deer King – US
Justin Bieber’s Believe – US
Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles – UK/US
3 February
Before Valentine’s – UK/US
Blood Father – UK
Dark October – UK/US
Kati Kati – UK
Megamind – UK
4 February
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (Netflix Original) – US
5 February
Eaten by Lions – UK
Election (1999) – US
Mean Girls (2004) – US
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – US
30 for 30: Nature Boy – US
6 February
Ride Along – UK
Ride Along 2 – UK
Your Excellency – UK/US
7 February
Before I Go to Sleep – UK
Christmas in the Heartland – US
Downtown Owl – US
Get Smart – UK
A Holiday Engagement – US
Kicking & Screaming (2005) – UK
My Dad’s Christmas Date – US
8 February
The Exorcist: Believer – UK
Spencer – US
9 February
Dérè: An African Tale – UK/US
The Iron Claw – UK
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – UK
Role Models – UK
10 February
Fate/Apocrypha (Netflix Original) – US
The Kingdom (2007) – UK
Rules Don’t Apply – UK
11 February
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas – US
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas – US
Same Time, Next Christmas – US
12 February
Meet, Marry, Murder – UK
Rogue Agent – US
13 February
My Bride – US
Trial by Fire – US
14 February
They Shot The Piano Player – US
Robocar POLI Song Song Museum – US
15 February
Awe – US
Everybody’s Fine – US
Mpakani: Story of the North – US
16 February
Ouija – US
The A-Team – US
17 February
Eeb Allay Ooo! – US
Zodiac – US
18 February
Don’t Say a Word – US
Perú: Tesoro escondido – US
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) – US
19 February
To Catch a Killer – US
20 February
Operation Finale – US
Shakespeare in Love – US
Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur – US
21 February
Cocaine Cowboys – US
22 February
Red – US
Paris Is Us (Netflix Original) – US
24 February
The Island – US
25 February
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – US
Watcher – US
27 February
Bones & All – US
Bottoms – US
TV
1 February
The Capture – UK
The House Arrest of Us – US
2 February
Below Deck – UK
The House Arrest of Us – UK
Keeping Up with the Kardashians – UK
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – UK
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – UK Skins
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge – UK
Vanderpump Rules – UK
4 February
Back to Life – UK
The Plan – UK/US
6 February
Alone Australia – US
Love/Life – US
8 February
The Governor – UK/US
10 February
Married to Work – US
12 February
Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
Nadiya Bakes (Netflix Original)
14 February
Quantum Leap – US
15 February
Re:Mind (Netflix Original) – US
16 February
Warrior – US
18 February
Extant – US
19 February
Summer Strike – US
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix Original) – US
22 February
The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Netflix Original) – US
Rebellion (Netflix Original) – US
26 February
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season three and four – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks