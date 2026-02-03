Fan-favorite director returns with first film in 11 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nancy Meyers is set to direct her first new film in 11 years.

The beloved filmmaker, 76, is known for writing the Father of the Bride films and directing classics including The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something’s Gotta Give and The Holiday. Most recently, she directed the Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway comedy The Intern in 2015.

A title for her next film, a romantic comedy, has not yet been confirmed but Warner Bros. have announced it will be released Christmas Day 2027. It is set to feature an all-star cast headlined by Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.

No plot details have been revealed, but Variety reported that the film will be a version of Paris Paramount, which Meyers had hoped to make at Netflix in 2023.

At that time, Meyers teased the project on Instagram by posting a quote from Heaven Can Wait director Ernst Lubitsch: “I’ve been to Paris, France and I’ve been to Paris, Paramount and frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount.”

Penelope Cruz, Nancy Meyers and Kieran Culkin are set to work together on the director's first film in 11 years ( Getty )

She captioned the post: “There’s been a lot written about my new film. Here’s one thing I can easily clear up — and that’s the title — PARIS PARAMOUNT. It’s from a quote by the brilliant and elegant comedy director (dare I say creator of the romantic comedy) Ernst Lubitsch. The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do. As always, Lubitsch said it best.”

Last year, Meyers published an emotional farewell for her “friend of almost 40 years” Diane Keaton following the actor’s death at the age of 79.

Meyers and Keaton collaborated on many films, first working together on Baby Boom in 1987, followed by Father of the Bride in 1991, and Something’s Gotta Give in 2003, the last earning Keaton an Oscar nomination.

In a post on social media, Meyers described the actor as “a giant” who “changed my life”.

“These past 48 hours have not been easy. Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all – we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories,” Meyers wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years – at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences. As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of.”