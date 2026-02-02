Fan-favorite director sets return with first film in 11 years
The filmmaker’s storied directorial career includes ‘The Parent Trap’, ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ and ‘The Holiday’
Nancy Meyers is set to direct her first new film in 11 years.
The beloved filmmaker, 76, is known for writing the Father of the Bride films and directing classics including The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something’s Gotta Give and The Holiday. Most recently, she directed the Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway comedy The Intern in 2015.
A title for her next film, a romantic comedy, has not yet been confirmed but Warner Bros. have announced it will be released Christmas Day 2027. It is set to feature an all-star cast headlined by Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.
No plot details have been revealed, but Variety reported that the film will be a version of Paris Paramount, which Meyers had hoped to make at Netflix in 2023.
At that time, Meyers teased the project on Instagram by posting a quote from Heaven Can Wait director Ernst Lubitsch: “I’ve been to Paris, France and I’ve been to Paris, Paramount and frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount.”
She captioned the post: “There’s been a lot written about my new film. Here’s one thing I can easily clear up — and that’s the title — PARIS PARAMOUNT. It’s from a quote by the brilliant and elegant comedy director (dare I say creator of the romantic comedy) Ernst Lubitsch. The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do. As always, Lubitsch said it best.”
Last year, Meyers published an emotional farewell for her “friend of almost 40 years” Diane Keaton following the actor’s death at the age of 79.
Meyers and Keaton collaborated on many films, first working together on Baby Boom in 1987, followed by Father of the Bride in 1991, and Something’s Gotta Give in 2003, the last earning Keaton an Oscar nomination.
In a post on social media, Meyers described the actor as “a giant” who “changed my life”.
“These past 48 hours have not been easy. Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all – we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories,” Meyers wrote on Instagram.
She continued: “As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years – at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences. As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of.”
