Hannah Waddingham’s staunch defence of Tom Cruise has resurfaced in the wake of her unexpected appearance in the new Mission: Impossible trailer.

The Ted Lasso actor will appear alongside the Hollywood star in the concluding instalment of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, titled The Final Reckoning, which is set to be released in May 2025.

However, Waddingham’s role in the film was news to many, and viewers of the new trailer were left blindsided by her brief cameo alongside Severance star Tramell Tillman.

Waddingham first tipped fans off to her role in the film during a guest spot on the festive special of ITV series James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Christmas Day 2023, when the subject of Cruise came up.

The actor and musical theatre star had nothing but kind words for the actor, whose hit films include Minority Report and Top Gun: Maverick.

After recalling how she spent “five intense days” with Cruise on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier, Waddingham told TV chef Martin: “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

She continued: “He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

While Cruise remains one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, he is also known for his outlandish off-screen behaviour and is often the subject of intense media speculation. In 2005, he made headlines after jumping on the sofa during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s chat show to declare his love for then girlfriend Katie Holmes and, that same year, quarrelled with Matt Lauer about the practice of psychiatry, which he called a “pseudo-science”.

Most of Cruise’s controversy, though, surrounds his association with the Church of Scientology. In 2008, a leaked promotional video showed the actor discussing the benefits of the controversial religion, which bewildered his fans.

At the Golden Globes in January 2023, Cruise was roasted by host Jerrod Carmichael, who made reference to Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige who has not been seen in public since 2007.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” the comedian said, adding: “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

The Church denied the accusations in response, which echoed earlier denials that Miscavige’s wife is missing. Last year, the LAPD issued a statement confirming that officers had personally made contact with Shelly in 2014, and they had subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.

An attorney representing the Church of Scientology said in 2018 the claims were “appalling”, adding: “Mrs Miscavige is not missing.”

The next Mission: Impossible film, also starring Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, will be the eighth in the series. It will be released on 21 May.

On 11 May, Cruise will be in London to take part in an in-depth conversation about his career at BFI Southbank.