Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star makes rare red carpet appearance for first movie in nearly 15 years
The actor plays the grandmother of Tom Hiddleston’s character in new film ‘The Life of Chuck’
Ferris Bueller's Day Off star Mia Sara made her return to the red carpet yesterday to promote her first film in almost 15 years.
The 57-year-old actor is best known for playing the female lead Sloane Peterson opposite Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck in John Hughes’s 1986 teen classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off. She was 17 when the film was released.
She makes her return to the screen in The Life of Chuck, Mike Flanagan’s new film based on a novella by Stephen King.
The film tells the story of Charles “Chuck” Krantz’s life in reverse-chronological order. The adult Chuck is played by Tom Hiddleston, with a younger version played by Benjamin Pajak and Jacob Tremblay. Sara plays his grandmother, Sarah Krantz, alongside Mark Hamill as her husband Albie.
Sara was last seen on the big screen in 2011's Dorothy and the Witches of Oz, and appeared in a short film titled Pretty Pretty in 2013.
She recently explained her decision to come out of retirement for the new role, saying she met filmmaker Flanagan and his wife, actor Kate Siegel, and had been a big fan of their 2021 Netflix horror miniseries Midnight Mass, which she called “one of my favorite things I've ever seen.”
Sara told People: “We've been such fans, and we met socially, he and the magnificent Kate Siegel, and he just said, ‘Well, don't you ever really want to work again?’
“And I said, ‘Oh, I don't know.’ He said, ‘Well, what if I offered you something?’ I said, ‘Well, okay, if you offer me something, I'll do it.’”
Sara was born in New York and told the publication she now lives in “a 17th century farmhouse” in England with her husband Brian Henson, son of Muppets creator Jim Henson.
Asked if she plans to continue acting, Sara said: "Honestly, it really was all about Mike. If Mike needs me, I’ll be there.”
The Life of Chuck opens in US theaters nationwide on June 13. Last year, it won the People’s Choice award at the Toronto Film Festival.
In 2020, Sara reunited with Broderick, Ruck, and other Ferris Bueller cast members for a 45-minute-long charity special.
Among the topics discussed were the famous Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, the car driven in the film by happy-go-lucky truant Bueller (Broderick) and destroyed by Ruck’s character Cameron, and the elaborate dance sequence at the Von Steuben Day parade.
