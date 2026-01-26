Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melissa Gilbert has opened up to fans about the “extraordinarily difficult time” she is facing as her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, faces charges of criminal sexual contact and child abuse.

The 61-year-old Little House on the Prairie star released an Instagram statement Monday via her company, Modern Prairie, a week after her husband was released from police custody pending a trial on sex abuse charges.

“I’m sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now. Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much,” Gilbert wrote.

“This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest,” she continued. “Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again.”

Thanking her followers for the “love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me,” and “for helping me to feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held by this extraordinary community of women here at Modern Prairie,” she added: “I’ll be easing back into things thoughtfully and with care - moving forward one step at a time. More to come, and so much gratitude always.”

open image in gallery Gilbert previously said she is 'very, very excited' about her husband's release from custody ( Getty )

Gilbert included a photo of herself sitting on the couch with a cup of tea, looking over her shoulder.

Busfield, 68, who’s been married to Gilbert since 2013, is awaiting trial after he surrendered himself to the Albuquerque police earlier this month, days after an arrest warrant charged him with two counts of criminal sexual contact and child abuse in connection with alleged incidents that occurred while working on the set of the Fox series The Cleaning Lady.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the police department said the child reported Busfield touched him on private areas over his clothing on one occasion when he was seven years old and another time when he was eight. The boy’s twin brother told authorities he was also touched by Busfield, but did not specify where. He said he didn’t say anything because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

The Field of Dreams actor has denied the allegations, calling them lies in a video released prior to turning himself in.

Before New Mexico state district judge Davvid Murphy handed down the ruling to release Busfield from custody, he acknowledged evidence that Busfield is accused of crimes that are inherently dangerous and involve children, but said prosecutors didn’t prove that there are no conditions of release that would protect the public’s safety.

“We are appreciative the judge thoroughly reviewed the just evidence and came to a just decision,” his attorney, Larry Stein, said of Busfield’s release in a statement to The Independent.

open image in gallery Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have been married since 2013 ( Getty )

Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls in the TV classic Little House on the Prairie, has remained steadfast in her support of her husband.

“The reality is that Tim Busfield is my love, my rock, my partner in business and life. He is my comfort and my council. His joy, humor and quick wit bring sparkle to my life. Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family,” Gilbert said in a letter of support submitted to the court.

“This is the strangest letter I’ve ever had to write,” she said. “So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart. I am relying on you to protect him for me.”